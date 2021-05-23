48 hours in pictures, 23 May 2021

16/20

A photo taken and handout on may 23, 2021 by The Italian State Police (Polizia di Stato) shows police officers and rescuers by a cable car that crashed to the ground in the resort town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. - 13 people died and two children were seriously injured Sunday after a cable car crashed to the ground in northern Italy, emergency services said. (Photo by Handout / Polizia di Stato / AFP)