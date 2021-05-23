48 hours in pictures, 23 May 2021
1/20
Motorcyclists take part in the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, 23 May 2021, at Zoo Lake Bowls club in Johannesburg. Bikers dressed in tuxedos, suits and bow ties rode through the streets of Joburg to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues, including prostate cancer and to break the stigma and silence surrounding mental health. Picture: Michel Bega
2/20
Pygmy marmosets in an enclosure at the zoo in Lodz, central Poland, 22 May 2021. Poland allowed parks, cinemas, theaters, philharmonic halls and cultural institutions to open on 21 May, earlier than previously expected, as coronavirus restrictions are being gradually eased. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski
3/20
Riders react after a massive pack crash during the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, a 147km race between Grado and Gorizia on May 23, 2021. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
4/20
United States Military Academy graduating cadets celebrate by tossing the hats in the air after officially graduating at the finally of their commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, USA, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
5/20
Congolese residents of Goma flee from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupts over Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May 2021. One of the planets most active volcanoes Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted causing evacuations in some parts of Goma. Initial reports from scientists predict the city is not in danger from the lava. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM
6/20
A Young activist during a protest for climate justice that promotes a civil disobedience action 'In Flames' in Lisbon, Portugal, 22 May 2021. Activists demand less planes, a fair transition and more railways. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES
7/20
Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 coupe WRC during Day 2 of the Rally Portugal 2021 as part of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) near Fafe, Portugal, 23 May 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO
8/20
Greece's Apostolos Papastamos competes in a heat for the Men’s 400m Individual Medley Swimming event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest on May 23, 2021. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
9/20
The participants of 'The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride' ride their motorcycles through the streets in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 23 May 2021. North Macedonia is officially taking part in the world's largest charitable on-road event for owners of classic and vintage styled. This year's event celebrates 10 years of the Distinguished Gentleman?s Ride. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is a global motorcycle event raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs on behalf of the Movember Foundation. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
10/20
Maneskin from Italy with the song 'Zitti E Buoni' reacts after winning the Grand Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 22 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
11/20
A Manchester City fan holds a tribute banner to Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero in the stands ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021. (Photo by PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP)
12/20
Nassim Abu Jamea, 29, poses for a picture with the two 9-month-old lion cubs at his home, where he is raising them, in Khan Yunis on May 23, 2021. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
13/20
Rowing boats upon their arrival in the Rio delle Galeazze, at the Arsenale, during the Vogalonga of the 1600th anniversary of the foundation of Venice, the first edition in post-Covid presence and reserved only for typical lagoon boats, in Venice, Italy, 23 May 2021. The Vogalonga is an annual non-competetive about 32 km regatta around the Venetian laguna. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
14/20
Inter supporters celebrate the victory of the Italian Championship in front of the Giuseppe Meazza stadium before the Serie A soccer match between FC Inter Milan and Udinese in Milan, Italy, 23 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI
15/20
An official wearing a protective face mask and face shield sits at an introduction desk, on election day at a polling station in Hanoi, Vietnam 23 May 2021. Vietnam holds elections to elect members of the 15th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on 23 May 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
16/20
A photo taken and handout on may 23, 2021 by The Italian State Police (Polizia di Stato) shows police officers and rescuers by a cable car that crashed to the ground in the resort town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. - 13 people died and two children were seriously injured Sunday after a cable car crashed to the ground in northern Italy, emergency services said. (Photo by Handout / Polizia di Stato / AFP)
17/20
A person walks in the snow during the re-opening of the ski resort at Col de la Balme in La Clusaz, French Alps on May 23, 2021 as the country loosened Covid-19 restrictions. - The ski resort of La Clusaz (Haute-Savoie) has reopened its lifts for two days, (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
18/20
Winner Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 23, 2021. (Photo by Sebastien Nogier / POOL / AFP)
19/20
Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican City, 23 May 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
20/20
A woman sits with her newborn enjoying sunny and hot weather in the old apple garden in the Kolomenskoye park, a former Royal estate, in Moscow, Russia, 23 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
