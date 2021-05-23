IN PICTURES: Demonstration at Israel Centre

Supporters of Israel gathered at the Israel Centre in Johannesburg while a contingent of Palestine supporters gathered outside waving flags and chanting.
The demonstration comes after an 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestine that killed 260 people.
Supporters hold Israeli placards, flags and sing songs in solidarity with Israel as they take part in a demonstration organised by the South Africa Zionist Federation at the Israel Centre in Johannesburg, 23 May 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Palestinian supporters take part in a demonstration outside the Israel Centre where Israel supporters gathered in Johannesburg, 23 May 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Pro-Palestinian supporters chanted slogans such as “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” and carried placards that read, among others: “We will never be silenced”.
Inside the Israel Centre supporters sang songs, waved flags and held posters that stated: “Israel we stand with you”.