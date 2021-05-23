Multimedia
Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
1 minute read
23 May 2021
5:35 pm

IN PICTURES: Demonstration at Israel Centre

Michel Bega

Supporters of Israel gathered at the Israel Centre in Johannesburg while a contingent of Palestine supporters gathered outside waving flags and chanting.

The demonstration comes after an 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestine that killed 260 people.

 

Pro-Palestinian supporters chanted slogans such as “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” and carried placards that read, among others: “We will never be silenced”.

Inside the Israel Centre supporters sang songs, waved flags and held posters that stated: “Israel we stand with you”.

