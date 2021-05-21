24 hours in pictures, 21 May 2021

14/20

Customers raise their glasses of beer as they sit at Berlin's Prater Garten beer garden on May 21, 2021, as restaurants and cafes were allowed to open their terraces and outdoor spaces for business, amidst a Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Many Germans were able to visit a beer garden, dine outdoors or go swimming for the first time in months on May 21 as parts of the country began easing Covid-19 curbs. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)