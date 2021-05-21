24 hours in pictures, 21 May 2021
Three suspects were arrested by Saps whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand on 21 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
French driver Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with French co-driver Julien Ingrassia during the SS3 stage of the Rally of Portugal near Arganil, on May 21, 2021. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
The mascot Spiky performs in the stands during the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group A match between Russia and Czech Republic, at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Gints IVUSKANS / AFP)
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates his victory against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas during their Geneva Open tournament tennis semi-final single match in Geneva on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Travelers are installed in a sleeper car of the Paris-Nice night train, between Paris and Nice, on May 20, 2021 on the day it returns to service after being stopped since December 2017. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Demonstrators holding banners and placards shout slogans as they take part in an anti-Israel protest rally in Karachi on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
Prof Ray Jansen takes the opportunity to educate the gathered crowd about pangolins after a sting operation in which three suspects were arrested by SAPS whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand, 21 May 2021. The operation was conducted as a team by a few different organisations that help fight against the trade in endangered wildlife. Picture: Neil McCartney
Three suspects were arrested by SAPS whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand, 21 May 2021. The sting operation was conducted as a team by a few different organisations that help fight against the trade in endangered wildlife. Picture: Neil McCartney
Three suspects were arrested by SAPS whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand, 21 May 2021. The sting operation was conducted as a team by a few different organisations that help fight against the trade in endangered wildlife. Picture: Neil McCartney
The rescued pangolin in the recuers bakkie after a sting operation in which three suspects were arrested by SAPS whilst trying to sell a live pangolin at the Shell Ultra City in Samrand, 21 May 2021. The operation was conducted as a team by a few different organisations that help fight against the trade in endangered wildlife. Picture: Neil McCartney
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with youth during a visit to the Mazarin cinema to mark the reopening of cultural activities after closures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, in Nevers, central France, on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)
A woman waves at a meerkat standing on a branch in its enclosure at Paris' Zoological Park in Paris on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
General view taken during an informal ECOFIN meeting in Lisbon on May 21, 2021. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
Customers raise their glasses of beer as they sit at Berlin's Prater Garten beer garden on May 21, 2021, as restaurants and cafes were allowed to open their terraces and outdoor spaces for business, amidst a Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Many Germans were able to visit a beer garden, dine outdoors or go swimming for the first time in months on May 21 as parts of the country began easing Covid-19 curbs. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Customers clink glasses at Berlin's Prater Garten beer garden on May 21, 2021, as restaurants and cafes were allowed to open their terraces and outdoor spaces for business, amidst a Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Many Germans were able to visit a beer garden, dine outdoors or go swimming for the first time in months on May 21 as parts of the country began easing Covid-19 curbs. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
A guest is tested for Covid-19 during sunny weather at the beer garden "Café am Neuen See" in Berlin on May 21, 2021, as parts of the country began easing Covid-19 curbs. - Many Germans were able to visit a beer garden, dine outdoors or go swimming for the first time in months on May 21 as parts of the country began easing Covid-19 curbs. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / AFP)
Palestinians pray during the funeral of members of the Ezz-Al Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, who died in Israeli bombardment of a tunnel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 21, 2021. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Supporters of Islamic Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) party, torch an Israeli flag during an anti-Israel protest rally in Peshawar on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)
Supporters of Islamic Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) party, torch an Israeli flag during an anti-Israel protest rally in Peshawar on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)
Former minister Malusi Gigaba testifies at the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg, 21 May 2021, on security threat that forced the state capture commission to adjourn the testimony of his estranged wife Norma Mngoma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
