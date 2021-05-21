24 hours in pictures, 20 May 2021

6/20

A Thai trainer watches a Labrador Retriever sniffer dog sitting down after detecting a COVID-19 coronavirus disease infection from canisters containing human sweat samples collected from a community, at the Small Animal Teaching Hospital, at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2021. Three of six specially trained Labrador Retriever dogs are deployed in the Thai capital to sniff out human sweat collected from residents in the outbreak communities to detect the perspiration scent of COVID-19 coronavirus disease patients as an effort to battle the ongoing rapid spreading of the pandemic in Bangkok. The dogs have been trained to sit down immediately when detecting the perspiration scent of COVID-19 infections with an accuracy rate of nearly 95 percent in detecting both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT