24 hours in pictures, 20 May 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
News in pictures
1/20
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on May 21, 2021 in Gaza City. - A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early on May 21, 2021 after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
2/20
Norma Mngoma (formerly Gigaba) gives evidence at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 20 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
3/20
A white VW Polo is pulled out from a ditch along the Soweto Highway and M17, 20 May 2021. It is alleged that the accident happened early in the morning and no accident has been reporter, nor has the owner come forward. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
4/20
Yemeni fighters loyal to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, perform a traditional dance during a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in the capital Sanaa, on May 20, 2021. - Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years as Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas militants fire rockets into the Jewish state. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
5/20
Demonstrators clash with Riot police during a new protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin on May 19, 2021. - The protest movement in Colombia took to the streets again on Wednesday before sitting down to negotiate with the government an eventual solution to the crisis that erupted on April 28, and fuelled by police abuses partially recognized by President Ivan Duque. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
6/20
A Thai trainer watches a Labrador Retriever sniffer dog sitting down after detecting a COVID-19 coronavirus disease infection from canisters containing human sweat samples collected from a community, at the Small Animal Teaching Hospital, at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 May 2021. Three of six specially trained Labrador Retriever dogs are deployed in the Thai capital to sniff out human sweat collected from residents in the outbreak communities to detect the perspiration scent of COVID-19 coronavirus disease patients as an effort to battle the ongoing rapid spreading of the pandemic in Bangkok. The dogs have been trained to sit down immediately when detecting the perspiration scent of COVID-19 infections with an accuracy rate of nearly 95 percent in detecting both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
7/20
Military personnel prepare to spray disinfectant inside a train station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2021. Taiwan confirmed 295 new cases of COVID-19 as authorities raised the COVID-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
8/20
University of Johannesburg PHD Zoologist Dr Lolo Mokae looks through a microscope at Ipelegeng Community Centre in Jababvu, Soweto, 20 May 2021, at the launch of Play Africa's 'I am a scientist' travelling exhibition to promote Stem learning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
9/20
Police conduct a roadblock on Rivonia road in Sandton, 20 May 2021. The roadblock is part of their O Kae Molao crime fighting initiative. Picture: Neil McCartney
10/20
A member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) holds a placard of Yasser Arafat, former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization in protest outside the Embassy of Isreal in solidarity with Palestine and condemn the ongoing airstrikes in Gaza, 20 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
11/20
An assistant stands beneath a mass participation art installation entitled 'Peace Doves', which was created by sculptor and artist Peter Walker, in Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool, north west England on May 20, 2021. - The artwork features around 18,000 paper doves suspended on 15.5 miles of ribbon from the roof of the Cathedral and is accompanied by a soundscape from composer David Harper. Prior to Covid-19 lockdown, visitors to the cathedral, along with local school children and community groups were invited to write messages of peace, hope and love onto thousands of paper doves. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
12/20
A passenger loosk out from her balcony on board the MSC Virtuosa cruise ship as it prepares to set sail following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Southampton, southwest England on May 20, 2021. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
13/20
This aeral view taken in Metuge on May 20, 2021 shows the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camp '25 de junho'. - '25 de junho' is one of the most populated Internally Displaced Person camp in Cabo Delgado Province, with around thirty thousands Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) living there. Tens of thousands of people have fled from violence wreaked by Islamist insurgents across the northern province of Mozambique in the last three years. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
14/20
Great Britain's Max Litchfield competes in a heat for the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Swimming event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
15/20
US President Joe Biden smiles after signing into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 20, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)
16/20
A six-month old orangutans baby Medi hangs to his mother at Safari Park in Bogor, Indonesia, 20 May 2021. A survey released by the Indonesian Zoo Association in May 2020 said that almost 92 percent of zoos in Indonesia are at risk of starvation as zoos are struggling financially due to social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
17/20
A man sleeps in front of a closed shop during a government-imposed lockdown forced to prevent the Covid-19 coronavirus from spreading in New Delhi on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
18/20
A woman takes a picture of a firefighting helicopter as it takes water from the sea, near the village of Alepochori, after an overnight fire on a mountain range overlooking the Gulf of Corinth, on May 20, 2021. - Scores of Greek villagers were evacuated early on May 20, 2021 as a forest fire raged overnight around the protected wildlife habitat of Mount Geraneia, the fire department said, with no injuries immediately reported. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)
19/20
A woman with Israel flag attends a rally called 'solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism' in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 20 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militant factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least 12 Israelis to date. The Palestinian health ministry said that at least 232 Palestinians, including 61 children, were killed in the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
20/20
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the second practice session at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 20, 2021, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)
Read more on these topics