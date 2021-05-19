24 hours in pictures, 19 May 2021

9/21

This combination of pictures created on May 19, 2021 shows portraits of waiters posing in front of their cafe terrace in Paris, as restaurant and bar terraces re-open at 50-percent capacity for groups of up to six while the curfew will be pushed back from 7 to 9:00 pm, as part of an easing of the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Patrons have made their way back to cafes and prepared long-awaited visits to cinemas and museums as France loosened restrictions in a return to semi-normality after over six months of Covid-19 curbs. Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens can now offer outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on June 30. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)