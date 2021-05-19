Multimedia
Multimedia
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
19 May 2021
5:29 pm

24 hours in pictures, 19 May 2021

Citizen Reporter

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

News in pictures

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2021
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

MULTIMEDIA

24 hours in pictures, 17 May 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

PICTURES: South Africa's Covid-19 phase 2 vaccine rollout begins
2 days ago
2 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

48 hours in Pictures, 16 May 2021
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2021
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

MULTIMEDIA

24 hours in pictures, 17 May 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

PICTURES: South Africa's Covid-19 phase 2 vaccine rollout begins
2 days ago
2 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

48 hours in Pictures, 16 May 2021
3 days ago
3 days ago