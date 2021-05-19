24 hours in pictures, 19 May 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
News in pictures
1/21
The last surviving organiser of the 1956 Women’s March Sophie Williams-De Bruyn receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Alexander Community Health Care Centre, 19 May 2021. Picture: GCIS
2/21
A week day early morning training session with some of the 70 children who train at Lifting Dreams social upliftment NPO in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 May 2021. Founded by amongst others, South African Weightlifting Champion in the 81Kg, Khati Mabuya, the backstreet weight lifting school trains local youngsters from Monday to Friday and the then over weekends brings them in to give them academic instructions. This intern helps them deal with the local issues in Soweto of drug abuse, alcohol and most recently the challenges of the Covid-19 Corona virus Pandemic. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
3/21
Supporters of the Patriotic Alliance and Democratic Alliance picket outside the Edmore High School in Eldorado Park, 19 May 2021, during by-elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
4/21
Eldorado Park's Patriotic Alliance members in support of their Ward 18 councillor candidate Juwairiya Smith after casting her vote at Edmore High School at Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, 19 May 2021, by-elections before the final votes on 30 June 2021. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
5/21
Balinese have their bodies painted as they take part in the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at a village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 19 May 2021. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual is staged every six months and is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, participants decorate their body with various colourful paints and march across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
6/21
KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 19: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 19, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
7/21
Israeli soldiers and a civilian run to take cover as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in the Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 19, 2021. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
8/21
Israeli women peace activists take part in a rally calling for coexistence and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, along Jerusalem's Old City walls, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
9/21
This combination of pictures created on May 19, 2021 shows portraits of waiters posing in front of their cafe terrace in Paris, as restaurant and bar terraces re-open at 50-percent capacity for groups of up to six while the curfew will be pushed back from 7 to 9:00 pm, as part of an easing of the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Patrons have made their way back to cafes and prepared long-awaited visits to cinemas and museums as France loosened restrictions in a return to semi-normality after over six months of Covid-19 curbs. Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens can now offer outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on June 30. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
10/21
Hosts stand at China's stand during the opening day of the International Tourims Fair (FITUR) held at the Ifema congress center in Madrid on May 19, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
11/21
US President Joe Biden(C) walks from Air Force One after landing at Quonset Air National Guard Base, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island on May 19, 2021. - US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" on Wednesday in the military confrontation with Palestinians, the White House said. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)
12/21
Customers sit at the outdoor terrace of a cafe restaurant in Bordeaux on May 19, 2021, as cafes, restaurants and other businesses re-opened after closures during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - The French made their way back to cafes and prepared long-awaited visits to cinemas and museums as the country loosened restrictions in a return to semi-normality after over six months of Covid-19 curbs.
Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens can now offer outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on June 30. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
13/21
Scottish National Party (SNP) Leader Nicola Sturgeon is sworn-in as Scotland's First Minister during a ceremony at the Court of Session in Parliament Hall in Edinburgh on May 19, 2021. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
14/21
Stefania from Greece with the song Last Dance performs during the first dress rehearsal of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 19, 2021 in Rotterdam. (Photo by Patrick van Emst / ANP / AFP)
15/21
This picture released on May 19, 2021, by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) via CNS shows an image taken by the front obstacle avoidance camera of China's Zhurong rover, facing the rover's direction of movement and showing the deployment of the ramp mechanism, on the surface of Mars, after it landed on Mars on May 15, 2021. (Photo by - / CNS/CNSA / AFP)
16/21
People sit on benches in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on May 19, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
17/21
Smoke billows following Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 19, 2021. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
18/21
A worker sets outs a sign for a Covid-19 PCR Surge testing site, and vaccination centre, at the United Reformed Church in Blackburn, northwest England on May 19, 2021. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccines are proving effective against a highly contagious coronavirus variant, first discovered in India, as he was pressed on why the government is allowing travel from hotspots. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
19/21
Visitors view "Playing with Space and Light" by Ana Mombiedro, Sara San Gregorio and Alicia Gutierrez at Spain's pavilion of the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale in Venice during a press day on May 19, 2021. - The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale runs through May 22 - November 21, 2021. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
20/21
An Israeli man distributes food to soldiers along the border in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on May 19, 2021. - Israel is studying whether conditions are right to stop bombing Palestinian militants in Gaza but is preparing for "more days" of strikes if necessary, an Israeli military source said today. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
21/21
A journalist films an 'NFT digital artwork' which will be auctionned on May 20, 2021 at the Millon Belgique auction house, in Brussels on may 18, 2021. - After the memorable sale by Christie's for $69 million in March of a collage of 5,000 digital images stamped by the American artist Beeple, the Europeans are getting into the NFT act, which is very speculative, as it is directly linked to the cryptocurrency market. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Read more on these topics