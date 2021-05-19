24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2021
People attending a rally and march in support of Palestine are reflected in a diner's window near the Israeli consulate in New York, New York, USA, 18 May 2021. The protest was held in support of Palestinians during the ongoing hostilities with Israeli security forces that has left at least 213 people killed in Gaza and 12 in Israel, according to local authorities. Clashes erupted 06 May in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Elena Tsagrinou from Cyprus performs during the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 18 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy and consist of two semi-finals, on 18 and 20 May 2021, and a grand final on 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
NASA union members protest outside Rhodes Food Group at Aeraton, south of Johannesburg, 18 May 2021, for poor working conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Christene and Arrie Steynberg who were scammed out of more than half a million rand with the Tammy Taylor Nails franchise at her unfinished nail parlour in Pretoria, 18 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A visitor at the Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa writes a message to the people of Palestine during a Day of Action in Solidarity with the Palestinian people and general strike accross Palestine, 18 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Protesters gather outside the North Gauteng High Court, 17 May 2021, show solidarity with the applicants in the deadly air pollution case against South African government. Two environmental justice groups are asking the High Court to declare the poor ambient air quality in the Highveld Priority Area a violation of the Constitutional right to an environment not harmful to health or well-being. Judgment has been reserved. Picture: Daylin Paul
Former speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 18 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Lava erupts from the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, May 18, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
A demonstrator raises a makeshift shield in front of a container at a blocked street during a protest against the Colombian government in Yumbo, Colombia, on May 18, 2021. - A person died and 30 turned out injured in Colombia's south during clashes between the security forces and protesters who maintain blockades in the midst of a dialogue without agreements to resolve the crisis between the government and the so-called National Strike Committee, the most visible organization of the protesters. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
US President Joe Biden waves from his motorcade as he arrives in Washington, DC, on May 18, 2021. - Biden on Tuesday traveled to Dearborn, Michigan to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
Demonstrators hold Palestine and Syrian flags in support of Palestine in midtown Manhattan, New York City on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Buddhist followers attend a celebration ceremony to mark Buddha's Birthday at Jogye temple in Seoul on May 19, 2021. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud poses during a photo session in Paris on May 18, 2021. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
Dancers perform Andean folk dance Morenada to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the declaration of Oruro's carnival as UNESCO's Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, in La Paz on May 18, 2021. - Bolivians performed the Morenada dance, of disputed origin, to protest after Peru declared it as its own cultural heritage. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, Kenya, on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP)
People rest in Zaryadye park in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters during the sunset in Moscow downtown on May 18, 2021 as temperatures have reached 31 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Leftist protesters march in front of the Greek parlimnet on May 18, 2021 during a protest against a new controversial labour bill, currently debated in parliament. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)
Rockets are launched towards Israel from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 18, 2021, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
Spanish soldiers stand guard as migrants stand on rocks off the shore of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on May 18, 2021. - Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to "restore order" in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco. (Photo by Antonio Sempere / AFP)
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis match against Spain's Pablo Andujar on May 18, 2021 in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
An NH90 military helicopter of the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) is unloaded from an Antonov AN 124 cargo aeroplane shortly after arriving from Afghanistan on May 18, 2021 at the airport of Leipzig, eastern Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
A visitor walks past the 140 BC bronze statue "Artemisian jokey" displayed at the Archaelogical Musuem in Athens, on the International Museums Days, on May 18, 2021. - Greece celebrated the museums' day with a free entrance to its museums and archaeological sites, after their opening on May 14, 2021 following their closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)
