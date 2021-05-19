24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2021

1/22

People attending a rally and march in support of Palestine are reflected in a diner's window near the Israeli consulate in New York, New York, USA, 18 May 2021. The protest was held in support of Palestinians during the ongoing hostilities with Israeli security forces that has left at least 213 people killed in Gaza and 12 in Israel, according to local authorities. Clashes erupted 06 May in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the forced eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE