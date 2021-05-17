24 hours in pictures, 17 May 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
News in Pictures
1/20
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 17: Carl Niehaus, former ANC spokesperson at Pietermaritzburg High Court on May 17, 2021 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. It is reported that Zuma faces charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud - nine of which are for allegedly making false income tax returns. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
2/20
South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
3/20
Archbishop Desmond Tutu gestures after receiving his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
4/20
A resident recieves her shot of the Covid-19 vaccine during its roll-out at the Holy Cross Home in Pretoria, 17 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/20
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at a ministerial cook off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 15 May 2021. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
6/20
Johannesburg Mayor, Geoff Makhubo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 17 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
7/20
Australia's Jordan Thompson watches his racket flying during his match against Spain's Pablo Andujar on the second day of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament on May 17, 2021 in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
8/20
A homeless woman asks for money in her tent outside the Cathedral of Santiago on May 17, 2021. - Chileans voted over the weekend for candidates not aligned with the political parties, who will be a majority in the body responsible for drafting a new Constitution that buries the one inherited from the military dictatorship, identified as responsible for social inequality and a weak state. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)
9/20
Lord Mayor of London William Russell, pours a pint of beer inside the re-opened 'Old Dr Butler’s Head' pub in London as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease across the country on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)
10/20
A bar tender wearing a face covering serves customers their pints of beer inside the re-opened 'Old Dr Butler's Head' pub in London as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease across the country on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)
11/20
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 17: U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he walks off Marine One on May 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden spent the weekend at their home in Wilmington, Delaware. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
12/20
KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks to his father Gerry McIlroy during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 17, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SAM GREENWOOD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
13/20
South Sudan's representatives arrive for an international conference on Sudan which aims to provide financing breathing room for its Prime Minister as he pursues economic reforms in Paris on May 17, 2021. - The French government promised to lend $1.5 billion to Sudan to help it pay off its massive foreign debt, kicking off an international summit aimed at helping the aspiring democracy emerge from decades of authoritarian rule. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
14/20
Team Bora-Hansgrohe rider Slovakia's Peter Sagan sprints to cross the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 139 km between l'Aquila and Foligno on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
15/20
Commuters drive through a street after a nine-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus was lifted, in Karachi on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
16/20
Protesters hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine during an anti-Israel protest rally in Karachi on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
17/20
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 17, 2021. (Photo by ahmad gharabli / AFP)
18/20
Eurovision presenter Nikkie de Jager speaks during the first dress rehearsal, on the eve of the first semi-final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, in Rotterdam, on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Patrick van Emst / ANP / AFP)
19/20
President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic (L) and his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor (R) give a press conference after the Brdo-Brijuni Process meeting in Brdo pri Kranju on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP)
20/20
Russia's Manizha performs during the first dress rehearsal, on the eve of the first semi-final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, in Rotterdam, on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Patrick van Emst / ANP / AFP)