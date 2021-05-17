PICTURES: South Africa’s Covid-19 phase 2 vaccine rollout begins

Michel Bega

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza was among the first elderly South Africans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the rollout.

Elderly South Africans queued outside various vaccine rollout points on the first day of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout. The phase is for the over 60 year old population. The first round of vaccinations was for the health care workers in the country.