PICTURES: South Africa’s Covid-19 phase 2 vaccine rollout begins
Michel Bega
Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza was among the first elderly South Africans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the rollout.
Elderly South Africans queued outside various vaccine rollout points on the first day of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout. The phase is for the over 60 year old population. The first round of vaccinations was for the health care workers in the country.
1/13
Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza celebrates after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
2/13
Elderly South Africans queue at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, ahead of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
3/13
Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
4/13
Elderly South Africans queue at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, ahead of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
5/13
Elderly South Africans queue at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, ahead of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
6/13
Elderly South Africans queue at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, ahead of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
7/13
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize (centre), Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi arrive to greet elderly South Africans queueing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
8/13
A vaccine syringe is prepared as elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
9/13
Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
10/13
Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
11/13
Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
12/13
Elderly South Africans receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
13/13
Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Munsieville Centre for the Aged, 17 May 2021, as part of phase 2 of the vaccine campaign. Picture: Michel Bega