IN PICTURES: Eid al-Fitr prayers at Nizamiye Mosque

Photographer Michel Bega joined Muslim worshippers on Friday for Eid prayers at the masjid.
Michel Bega
Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr this week. The celebration marks an end to the holy month of Ramadan, a period of praying in the evenings and fasting between sunrise and sunset. The Nizamiye Turkish Mosque in Midrand is believed to be the largest mosque complex in the southern hemisphere.
Photographer Michel Bega joined Muslim worshippers on Friday for Eid prayers at the masjid.