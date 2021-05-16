Multimedia
16 May 2021
10:47 pm

IN PICTURES: Eid al-Fitr prayers at Nizamiye Mosque

Michel Bega

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr this week. The celebration marks an end to the holy month of Ramadan, a period of praying in the evenings and fasting between sunrise and sunset. The Nizamiye Turkish Mosque in Midrand is believed to be the largest mosque complex in the southern hemisphere.

Muslim worshippers listen to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, 14 May 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Photographer Michel Bega joined Muslim worshippers on Friday for Eid prayers at the masjid.