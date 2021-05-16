48 hours in Pictures, 16 May 2021

1/20

Smoke rises as the building collapses after an Israeli airstrike hits Al-Jalaa tower, which houses apartments and several media outlets, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, in Gaza City, 15 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least nine Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 139 Palestinians, including 39 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER