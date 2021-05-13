24 hours in pictures, 13 May 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
News in Pictures
1/22
SPCA Senior Inpector, Vicky Finnemore with Oliver, a neglected and emaciated dog that was unwanted by his owner and handed into the SPCA in a bucket at the Northrand road Animal Hospital in Boksburg, 13 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
2/22
The Nederduitsch Reformed Church Wes-Moot windows after its recent renovation, the building was damaged by protesters from Gomorrah informal settlement breaking all the windows and burning the curtains in April 2019, 13 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
3/22
Members of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) picket in solidarity with Kenyans that are living with HIV and whose lives are at risk due to ongoing ARV and HIV commodity stockouts outside the Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria, 13 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/22
#NotInMyName in solidarity with EMS workers march along President street before handing over a memorandum at the Department of Health in Johannesburg, 13 May 2021, to support workers who have been attacked in Johannesburg recently. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
5/22
Workers associated to the healthcare industry queue for the Covid-19 vaccine, 13 May 2021, outside Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg. Some had been queuing since yesterday, and some arriving in the morning from approximately 5am. Picture: Michel Bega
6/22
#NotInMyName in silidarity with EMS workers gatherd at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown in Johannesburg, 13 May 2021, before handing at the Department of Healt for workers who have been attacked in Johannesburg recently. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
7/22
Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI, listens during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing on the Department of Homeland Security actions to address unaccompanied immigrant children, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 13, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP)
8/22
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting with Israeli border police in the central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 13, 2021, a day after Israeli far-right groups clashed with security forces and Arab Israelis. - Late on May 12, Israeli far-right groups took to the streets across the country, clashing with security forces and Arab Israelis. Police said they had responded to violence in multiple towns, including Lod, Acre and Haifa. A state of emergency has been declared with entry restrictions and a curfew in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, where an Arab resident was shot dead and a synagogue torched. (Photo by Yuval CHEN / POOL / AFP)
9/22
Ukraine's team wave after competing in the Free Combination Artistic Swimming event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
10/22
Motorists line up for fuel at one of the few remaining gas stations that still has fuel in Arlington, Virgina, on May 13, 2021. - The Colonial Pipeline network shut down by a cyber attack said t has resumed fuel deliveries, but gas stations up and down the east coast were still facing shortages after a wave of panic buying. Frantic motorists from Florida to Maryland continued to line up at gas stations trying to fill their tanks and other containers, sending the national average price above $3 a gallon for the first time since late 2014 despite government efforts to ease the supply crunch. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
11/22
Standard bank ATM which was bombed on Tuesday night by robbers at Langlaate in Johannesburg, 13 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
12/22
Workers associated to the healthcare industry queue for the Covid-19 vaccine, 13 May 2021, outside Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg. Some had been queuing since yesterday, and some arriving in the morning from approximately 5am. Picture: Michel Bega
13/22
Protestors take part in the Ascension Demonstration called by the action group "Netherlands in resistance, away with this cabinet" to express their dissatisfaction with the sanitary measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Den Bosch, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR / ANP / AFP
14/22
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during their match of the Men's Italian Open at Foro Italico on May 13, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
15/22
Colombian farmer Jorge Barragan shows a jaguar that appeared in a trap's camera on his computer at La Aurora natural reserve, Hato Corozal municipality, Casanare department, Colombia on 9 April 2021. La Aurora is a natural reserve where cattle ranchers lead conservation efforts to protect the jaguar population in southeastern Colombia. Picture: Raul Arboleda/AFP
16/22
Protestors take part in the Ascension Demonstration called by the action group "Netherlands in resistance, away with this cabinet" to express their dissatisfaction with the sanitary measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Den Bosch, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR / ANP / AFP)
17/22
Team Bahrain rider Switzerland's Gino Mader celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 160 km between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
18/22
Bodies of suspected Covid-19 coronavirus victims are seen partially buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Rautapur Ganga Ghat, in Unnao on May 13, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
19/22
A man poses for a portrait outside the Massalikul Jinaan Mosquee during the celebrations of Aid al-Fitr, also known as Korite in Western Africa, in Colobane, Dakar, Senegal, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Carmen Abd Ali / AFP)
20/22
A pedestrian crosses a street on a rainy day in Tokyo on May 13, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
21/22
Russian military vehicles move through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021. - Russia celebrates the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
22/22
The Nederduitsch Reformed Church Wes-Moot windows after its recent renovation, the building was damaged by protesters from Gomorrah informal settlement breaking all the windows and burning the curtains in April 2019, 13 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles