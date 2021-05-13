Multimedia
Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
1 minute read
13 May 2021
3:44 pm

Frustration outside vaccine rollout point for healthcare workers

With only a day left before the Sisonke Vaccination Programme ends, frustrated healthcare workers found themselves in queues outside one of the vaccine rollout points at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

 

 

Many voiced frustration on Thursday after they were not able to get their vaccinations on Wednesday due to an influx of people at the facility. Some had been queuing for two days, and some from early in the morning.