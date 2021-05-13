Frustration outside vaccine rollout point for healthcare workers
Michel Bega
With only a day left before the Sisonke Vaccination Programme ends, frustrated healthcare workers found themselves in queues outside one of the vaccine rollout points at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
Many voiced frustration on Thursday after they were not able to get their vaccinations on Wednesday due to an influx of people at the facility. Some had been queuing for two days, and some from early in the morning.
Workers associated to the healthcare industry queue for the Covid-19 vaccine, 13 May 2021, outside Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg. Some had been queuing since yesterday, and some arriving in the morning from approximately 5am. Picture: Michel Bega
