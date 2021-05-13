Cabrietta Control

Neil McCartney

Operation Cabrietta Control, the operation to liberate Italy in 1944. The Allied forces comprised of the British units of the 1st Red Devils Parachute Regiment and the 1st Light Infantry, as well as the 2nd Rangers from the USA. The Axis force was the German 100th Pioneers led by the 94th Waffen SS. But this battle was not waged on the beaches of Italy but on the fields of Bunker Hill in Muldersdrift This was an airsoft game organised by WW2 Military Airsoft Reenactment. The weapons shoot 6mm plastic BBs and it follows the same rules of any airsoft game, but in this case the uniforms and weapons are period specific to create the most realist experience possible.