Cabrietta Control
Neil McCartney
Operation Cabrietta Control, the operation to liberate Italy in 1944. The Allied forces comprised of the British units of the 1st Red Devils Parachute Regiment and the 1st Light Infantry, as well as the 2nd Rangers from the USA. The Axis force was the German 100th Pioneers led by the 94th Waffen SS. But this battle was not waged on the beaches of Italy but on the fields of Bunker Hill in Muldersdrift This was an airsoft game organised by WW2 Military Airsoft Reenactment. The weapons shoot 6mm plastic BBs and it follows the same rules of any airsoft game, but in this case the uniforms and weapons are period specific to create the most realist experience possible.
A German Machine Gunner looking for the enemy.
A recent WW2MAR event held at Bunker Hill in Muldersdrift, 21 March 2021. The group recreate World War 2 battles with authentic uniforms, and replica airsoft weapons. The goal is to make their experience as real as possible. Picture Neil McCartney
Two British Light Infantry soldiers patrol looking for the enemy.
A group of Axis soldiers gather before the game starts.
A US Ranger fires his Thompson sub Machine gun airsoft replica at the enemy.
German forces engage the enemy at close range.
A machine gunner from the 1st Red Devils engages the enemy across a field. Although these guns fire the same 6mm plastic BBs that the other rifles fire, the machine guns have a much higher rate of fire.
Two German Pioniers engage a running US Ranger during the battle.
Two members of the 100th Pioniers prepare to storm an enemy position using a Stielhandgrenate, except this stick grenade is plastic and has a firework inside to give the effect of a grenade whilst not injuring anyone.,
A member of the 94th SS looks for the Allied enemy. The uniforms are replicas, but are worn to look as close to the real thing was as possible.
The replica guns shoot 6mm plastic BBs and when someone is hit, they are expected to call "HIT" and then they are regarded as dead.
A sniper from the 100th Pioniers waits patiently for the enemy to appear along a pathway.
A machine gunner from the 100th Pioniers engages the enemy. --------------------
Two members of the German 100th Pioniers on patrol.
A German Pionier throws a Stielhandgrenate towards the enemy. This one is plastic with a bang firecracker in it that simulates the grenade blast, if you are close to it when it bangs, you are considered dead.
A detailed map of the battle ground helps the Allied forces plan their attack.
A German sniper in the woods engages a allied target. As in modern warfare camouflague is essential to get the upper hand on the enemy.
An Officer from the 94th SS keeps an eye out for the enemy. Eye protection is a must, but everything else is as close to authentic as possible.
Two members of the British 1st Red Devils, (The Parachute regiment) spot the enemies position.
A Corporal from the 2nd Rangers unit from the United States engages the enemy.
Two members of the 1st Light Infantry take a smoke break before the battle begins.
The British 1st Red Devils apply camouflague face cream before heading towards the battle.
Three members of the 1st Red Devils pose for the camera before the battle starts.
A German SS officer speaks to a member of the 100th Pioniers unit as they lay an ambush for the Allied troops.
Two Allied soldiers engage the enemy during a close quarter battle.
The Allied troops from the US 2nd Rangers, The British Light Infantry and the 1st Red Devils Parachute regiment gather to discuss the tactics they will use in hthe battle.
An insignia on a hat of a German soldier, the goal is to make the uniforms, weapons and all props as authenitic as possible.
A German Pionier carries land mines fashioned out of old car disk brakes. The are used to simulate landmines and form part of the scenarios of the battle.
Two German soldiers in thick bush during a contact with the enemy.
