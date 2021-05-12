24 hours in pictures, 12 May 2021
Elena Tsagrinou (Cyprus) performs during rehearsals for the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 12 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy and consist of two semi-finals, on 18 and 20 May 2021, and a grand final on 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/PATRICK VAN EMST
Workers clean the windows of a building in Beijing on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)
Christopher Cosser, who will represent the South African rock climbing team in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, climbs a boulder problem during a training session in Johannesburg on April 16, 2021. - At the age of 20 climber Christopher Cosser will experience his first Olympic Games in Tokyo. It will also be a first for his sport, which is making its Olympic debut. The South African did not qualify through the classic world circuit, but through the title of continental champion. While he has little hope of a medal, he has one ambition: to show the potential of African climbing. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
New Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos speaks to the media at SAFA House in Nasrec, 12 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Manchester City supporters celebrate their club winning the Premier League title, after Manchester United, lost to Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
Demonstrators from a variety of political parties and social movements hold Palestinian flags as they march through the city centre in Cape Town, on May 12, 2021 during a protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza as violence escalated between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
A demonstrator holds a placard as they march through the city centre in Cape Town, on May 12, 2021 during a protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza as violence escalated between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Demonstrators from a variety of political parties and social movements hold banners and Palestinian flags as they march through the city centre in Cape Town, on May 12, 2021 during a protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza as violence escalated between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Demonstrators from a variety of political parties and social movements hold banners and Palestinian flags as they march through the city centre in Cape Town, on May 12, 2021 during a protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza as violence escalated between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
A demonstrator holds a placard as they march through the city centre in Cape Town, on May 12, 2021 during a protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza as violence escalated between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
A smoke plume from a raging fire at a petrochemical depot billows at an oil storage facility hit by Hamas rockets the previous day, near the Rutenberg power station in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon on May 12, 2021. - Intense fighting between Palestinian militants and the Israeli army continued overnight, after Israel's prime minister warned the Hamas movement that they will pay a "heavy price" for firing rockets from Gaza into Israel. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
A police officer tries to separate pro-palestinian (R) from pro-Israel demonstrators during a rally near the Consulate General of Israel in New York, New York, USA, 11 May 2021. The recent clashes between Palestine and Israel have prompted international calls for calm and raised fears that the situation could ignite into a wider conflict. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks on 10 and 11 May that killed three Israelis. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they hit over 100 targets in Gaza Strip during retaliatory overnight strikes on 10 May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on 11 May that they will increase the rate and intensity of the strikes. The Health Ministry of Gaza strip said that at least 26 Palestinian, including nine children, were killed from the recent Israeli airstrikes to date. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A Palestinian woman walks past a destroyed building in Gaza City early on May 12, 2021, as Hamas militants and the Israeli army exchanged a barrage of deadly fire in the early hours of the day with intense fighting continuing for the second day in a row. - Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip have hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas militant group, the military said Wednesday, with the territory's police headquarters also targeted. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Nurses at Steve Biko Academic Hospital during their lunch break on International Nurses Day, a day observed around the world to mark the contributions that nurses make to society, 12 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A nurse at Steve Biko Academic Hospital adjusts a patient's drip on International Nurses Day, a day observed around the world to mark the contributions that nurses make to society, 12 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A woman takes part in the performance 'Who Killed them?', in protest against police violence that has occurred during the government of President Ivan Duque, in Cali, Colombia, 11 May 2021. Young people made an artistic performance called 'Who Killed them?' to pay tribute to several demonstrators who have been killed during the National Strike protests in Colombia. The Colombian Ombudsman's Office has received a report of 42 deaths during the anti-government that have gone on for 14 days in the country. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR
People participate in the March for Peace and Justice in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 11 May 2021. The murder of three brothers, one of them a student, who were found dead over the weekend brought together hundreds of university students and relatives of disappeared people on Tuesday in the city of Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, in the west of the country, where they marched. to demand justice. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
De Team Israel Start-Up Nation rider Italy's Alessandro De Marchi rides past a field during the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 177 km between Modena and Cattolica, Emilia-Romagna, on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Dario BELINGHERI / AFP)
Campact activists wearing masks featuring German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier stage a protest against the government's climate protection law at the German Chancellery in Berlin on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP)