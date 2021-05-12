24 hours in pictures, 12 May 2021

13/20

A police officer tries to separate pro-palestinian (R) from pro-Israel demonstrators during a rally near the Consulate General of Israel in New York, New York, USA, 11 May 2021. The recent clashes between Palestine and Israel have prompted international calls for calm and raised fears that the situation could ignite into a wider conflict. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks on 10 and 11 May that killed three Israelis. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they hit over 100 targets in Gaza Strip during retaliatory overnight strikes on 10 May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on 11 May that they will increase the rate and intensity of the strikes. The Health Ministry of Gaza strip said that at least 26 Palestinian, including nine children, were killed from the recent Israeli airstrikes to date. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE