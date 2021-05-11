24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/22
A member of staff looks at an 800-year-old stained glass window on loan from Canterbury Cathedral for a new exhibition, titled 'Thomas Becket: murder and the making of a saint,' at the British Museum in London, Britain, 11 May 2021. The museum is making preparations ahead of the further easing of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the new exhibition will run from 20 May to 22 August 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
2/22
Italian airline Alitalia employees protest against the government's new plan that provides for the reduction of the flight company and the change of name, in Rome, Italy, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
3/22
A protester pretending to be a body on a stretcher during the funeral undertakers protest at the Department of Home Affairs Head Offices on May 11, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group is demanding that the department allows them to issue death certificates on behalf of bereaved families. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
4/22
Funeral undertakers protest at the Department of Home Affairs Head Offices on May 11, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group is demanding that the department allows them to issue death certificates on behalf of bereaved families. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
5/22
A protester pretending to be a body on a stretcher during the funeral undertakers protest at the Department of Home Affairs Head Offices on May 11, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group is demanding that the department allows them to issue death certificates on behalf of bereaved families. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
6/22
A group of organisations protest outside the Israel Trade ofice in Sandton, 11 May 2021. The protest was in solidarity with Palestine amid turmoil in the Middle East. Picture: Neil McCartney
7/22
A group of organisations protest outside the Israel Trade office in Sandton, 11 May 2021. The protest was in solidarity with Palestine amid turmoil in the Middle East. Picture: Neil McCartney
8/22
A group of organisations protest outside the Israel Trade ofice in Sandton, 11 May 2021. The protest was in solidarity with Palestine amid turmoil in the Middle East. Picture: Neil McCartney
9/22
A group of organisations protest outside the Israel Trade ofice in Sandton, 11 May 2021. The protest was in solidarity with Palestine amid turmoil in the Middle East. Picture: Neil McCartney
10/22
A group of organisations protest outside the Israel Trade ofice in Sandton, 11 May 2021. The protest was in solidarity with Palestine amid turmoil in the Middle East. Picture: Neil McCartney
11/22
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls rocks with a slingshot next to burning tyres during a protest by the border with Israel, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2021. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
12/22
Israeli army soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 11, 2021. - Israel vowed Sunday to restore order in Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in weekend clashes with Israeli security forces, as a key court hearing on a flashpoint property dispute was postponed. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)
13/22
A Palestinian boy watches smoke billowing from targets during Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza region of Khan Yunis, controlled by the Hamas movement, on May 11, 2021. - Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by Mahmoud KHATAB / AFP)
14/22
A Palestinian woman with a child evacuates a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 11, 2021. Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire, in a dramatic escalation between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
15/22
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021. - Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire, in a dramatic escalation between the bitter foes sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
16/22
A sinkhole is seen along Klipspruit Vallery Road in Orlando, Soweto, 11 May 2021. The Johannesburg Roads Agency said in a statement that stormwater infrastructure had collapsed, causing the road to cave in. Two lanes were affected. Picture: Michel Bega
17/22
A sinkhole is seen along Klipspruit Vallery Road in Orlando, Soweto, 11 May 2021. The Johannesburg Roads Agency said in a statement that stormwater infrastructure had collapsed, causing the road to cave in. Two lanes were affected. Picture: Michel Bega
18/22
National Association of South African Workers Union members protest outside Rhodes Food Group at Aeraton in Johannesburg, 11 May 2021, on poor working conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
19/22
National Association of South African Workers Union members protest outside Rhodes Food Group at Aeraton in Johannesburg, 11 May 2021, on poor working conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
20/22
The Milpark Metrobus Depot is seen 11 May 2021, in Johannesburg, as the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) continue their strike demanding an 18% wage increase alongside issues over unfair dismissals and salary disparities. Bus services have been affected. Picture: Michel Bega
21/22
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech on the Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London on May 11, 2021, which is taking place with a reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions. - The State Opening of Parliament is where Queen Elizabeth II performs her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government's agenda for the coming year in a Queen's Speech. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
22/22
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels in a Range Rover to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament in London on May 11, 2021, which is taking place with a reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions. - The State Opening of Parliament is where Queen Elizabeth II performs her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government's agenda for the coming year in a Queen's Speech. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)