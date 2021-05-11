24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2021

1/22

A member of staff looks at an 800-year-old stained glass window on loan from Canterbury Cathedral for a new exhibition, titled 'Thomas Becket: murder and the making of a saint,' at the British Museum in London, Britain, 11 May 2021. The museum is making preparations ahead of the further easing of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the new exhibition will run from 20 May to 22 August 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES