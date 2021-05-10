Multimedia
WATCH: Huge blaze on N3 after deadly crash between bus and truck

Neo Thale

It has been reported on Monday, just after 7pm, that seven people had been declared dead in the aftermath, all occupants of the same vehicle.

Tanker on fire in the KZN Midlands. Picture: NETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa)

An accident on the N3 highway in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands, involving a bus, tanker and other vehicles, has resulted in the deaths of seven people, dozens injured and a huge fire.

“The crash involved four vehicles – a tanker carrying a flammable substance, a bus, bakkie and another truck. The bus, tanker and bakkie caught alight after the crash. Tragically, seven people, all occupants of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries

“Paramedics treated 30 people at the scene and have transported them to hospital. The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage,” said Robert MacKenzie, Kwazulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, on Monday evening just after 7pm.

eNCA reported earlier on Monday, just after 6pm, that four people had been declared dead in the aftermath.

Earlier on Monday, at about 5pm, Netcare 911 said other cars were involved in the accident, leaving four people critically injured and 44 with minor injuries.

“N3 remains blocked at this hour as firefighters douse the flames,” etv News journalist Graeme Raubenheimer reported on Twitter.

 

READ NEXT: Woman dead as car found in Hartbeespoort Dam

 

