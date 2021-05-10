24 hours in pictures, 10 May 2021
Vasiliki Alexandri of Austria performs during the solo free preliminary of Artistic Swimming at the European Aquatics Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary 10 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
An Israeli policeman (L) points a gun at a Palestinian man (C) next to a wounded Orthodox Jewish man (R) that crashed his car near the Lions' Gate, as clashes continue at the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. Protests continue in support of six Palestinian families facing eviction in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. Thousands of Israelis, including right-wing groups, were expected to join the 'Flag March' on 10 May which is considered 'Jerusalem Day', an Israeli national holiday that celebrates the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Firefighters battle a fire at Overport textile factory on May 10, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that traffic has been heavily affected as the police have closed Brickfield Road. The cause of the fire is still unknown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Members of the LGTBI community march in support of the national strike, in Cali, Colombia 09 May 2021. The unions, workers centrals, and students have been joined by groups of victims of the conflict, ethnic communities, and LGBTI community who seek in the streets the reinvindication of their struggles, even if these are not part of the main demands for which since 28 April tens of thousands of people have protested in the country. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez
Former Prasa CEO, Lucky Montana appears at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 10 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Ukrainian girls attend the open-air memorial museum of WW II during Victory Day celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine, 09 May 2021. People of former USSR countries celebrate the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A suspected COVID-19 patient breathes oxygen at a hospital in Kolkata, India, 10 May 2021. Calls for a nationwide lockdown have been growing as the number of new COVID-19 infections and related deaths stood close to record highs on 10 May. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A security officer controls access at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, 10 May 2021, after it was reported that the hospital will reopen on Monday 10th. The hospital was closed after part of its wards were damaged by fire. Patients were transferred to other hospitals. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A health worker prepares hand sanitizers next to a wall of ashes storage compartment during a nasal swab test for Buddhist monks following the death of a monk who tested positive for COVID-19 at Wat Huai Khwang temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 May 2021. The Thai government is conducting emergency vaccinations as well as mass testing in several crowded and low-income communities, following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A nurse cleans the handrail at the Covid testing station in Wonderboom set up as part of the City of Tshwane's Covid awareness campaign, 10 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A patient watches dogs pass the Covid testing station in Wonderboom set up as part of the City of Tshwane's Covid awareness campaign, 10 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A group of protestors in Gandhi Square, 10 May 2021. They are protesting in solidarity with the striking Metrobus workers. Picture: Neil McCartney
A view of the Milky Way that stretches across the clear night sky above Salgotarjan, Hungary, 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka