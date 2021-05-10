24 hours in pictures, 10 May 2021

2/21

An Israeli policeman (L) points a gun at a Palestinian man (C) next to a wounded Orthodox Jewish man (R) that crashed his car near the Lions' Gate, as clashes continue at the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, 10 May 2021. Protests continue in support of six Palestinian families facing eviction in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in favor of Jewish families who claimed they used to live in the houses before fleeing in the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. Thousands of Israelis, including right-wing groups, were expected to join the 'Flag March' on 10 May which is considered 'Jerusalem Day', an Israeli national holiday that celebrates the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN