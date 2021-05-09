48 hours in pictures, 9 May 2020
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s events.
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s events.
1/20
JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Tyler Strafaci of Team USA plays his shot from the seventh tee during Sunday foursomes matches on Day Two of The Walker Cup at Seminole Golf Club on May 09, 2021 in Juno Beach, Florida. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Cliff Hawkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
2/20
Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 9, 2021. - Manchester United won the game 3-1. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
3/20
Rhineland-Palatinate's State Premier Malu Dreyer speaks with German Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz who receives applause through video links after his speech on stage during a party meeting in Berlin, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by AXEL SCHMIDT / POOL / AFP)
4/20
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Erasmus students during an Europe day ceremony and a Conference on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Jean-Francois Badias / POOL / AFP)
5/20
A police officer holds her police's badge at the main police station in Avignon, southern France, on May 9, 2021, during a tribute to the police officer Eric Masson, who was killed on May 5 during an anti-drug operation. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
6/20
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives behing the safety car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 9, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
7/20
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 9, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
8/20
The pack rides during the second stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 179 km between Stupinigi and Novara, Piedmont, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
9/20
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with a Mercedes team member after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 9, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
10/20
German Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz gives the thumbs up on stage during a party meeting in Berlin, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by AXEL SCHMIDT / POOL / AFP)
11/20
Rhineland-Palatinate's State Premier Malu Dreyer of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) speaks on stage during a party meeting in Berlin, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by AXEL SCHMIDT / POOL / AFP)
12/20
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa delivers his speech during a Conference on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Jean-Francois Badias / POOL / AFP)
13/20
Spain's Marcel Granollers (R) and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos (2L) are congratulated by Croatia's Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic after their 2021 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament doubles final match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 9, 2021. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
14/20
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin (L) bumps elbows with Brenda Dillon, assistant director of nursing at Health Service Executive (HSE) after receiving his first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus covid-19, at the vaccination centre at City Hall in Cork on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Daragh McSweeney / POOL / AFP)
15/20
People practice sport at the beach of Barcelona, on May 9, 2021. - Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
16/20
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech as she attends the Conference on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Jean-Francois Badias / POOL / AFP)
17/20
Aston Villa's injured midfielder Jack Grealish (top R) watches the game alongside England Manager Gareth Southgate (L) during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
18/20
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (C) rides a motorcycle as he leads a caravan of more than 1000 bikers to celebrate Mother's Day in Brasilia on May 9, 2021. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)
19/20
A man walks across the deserted Eminonu Square in Istanbul on May 9, 2021, during a new lockdown aimed at fighting a surging third wave of Covid-19 infections. - Turkey will enter "a full closure" from April 29 to May 17, that requires people to stay indoors without a valid reason and sees all non-essential businesses closed. The nation of 84 million has seen daily Covid-19 death tolls rise to around 350 -- higher than during two previous spikes last year. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)
20/20
A man walks across the deserted Eminonu Square in Istanbul on May 9, 2021, during a new lockdown aimed at fighting a surging third wave of Covid-19 infections. - Turkey will enter "a full closure" from April 29 to May 17, that requires people to stay indoors without a valid reason and sees all non-essential businesses closed. The nation of 84 million has seen daily Covid-19 death tolls rise to around 350 -- higher than during two previous spikes last year. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)