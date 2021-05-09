48 hours in pictures, 9 May 2020

2/20

Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 9, 2021. - Manchester United won the game 3-1. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /