24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2021

French reenactors dressed as Hussars of the Imperial Guard stand guard at Napoleon's tomb during a ceremony in homage to the French Emperor for the bicentenary of his death under the dome of Saint-Louis cathedral in the Invalides in Paris, France, 05 May 2021. 200 years ago, French military and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) died in exile on the island of Saint Helena on 05 May 1821. Official commemorations of the bicentenary of his death sparked controversy in France among those who consider him to represent a dark part of the country's history and those who support his legacy. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON