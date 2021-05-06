24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/22
Autumn coloured leaves are reflected in the water at Emmarentia Dam, 6 May 2021, as temperatures change in Johannesburg ahead of winter. Picture: Michel Bega
2/22
Paddlers row early in the morning at Emmarentia Dam, 6 May 2021, as temperatures change in Johannesburg ahead of winter. Picture: Michel Bega
3/22
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against President Ivan Duque's government at the Bolivar square in Bogota on May 5, 2021. - Thousands of people returned to the streets of Colombia on Wednesday in rejection of the government of Ivan Duque, who has completed a week of pressure with demonstrations that turned violent in some cities and left some twenty people dead. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
4/22
People gather around candles and words on the pavement reading "for our dead" during a vigil on May 5, 2021 in Cali, Colombia, in honor of the demonstrators who died during protests against the government of President Ivan Duque. - Thousands of people returned to the streets of Colombia on May 5 in rejection of the government of Ivan Duque, who has completed a week of pressure with demonstrations that turned violent in some cities and left some twenty people dead. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
5/22
United Fellowship Church pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba's followers walk along Kunene Street in Protea North, from Protea Magistrates court in Soweto, 6 May 2021, after her case for breaching the Disaster Management Act was postponed to June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
6/22
United Fellowship Church pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba's followers walk along Kunene Street in Protea North, from Protea Magistrates court in Soweto, 6 May 2021, after her case for breaching the Disaster Management Act was postponed to June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
7/22
United Fellowship Church pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba leaves Mapetla Park after addressing her followers outside Protea Magistrates court in Soweto, 6 May 2021, after her case for breaching the Disaster Management Act was postponed to June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
8/22
United Fellowship Church pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba's followers walk along Kunene Street in Protea North, from Protea Magistrates court in Soweto, 6 May 2021, after her case for breaching the Disaster Management Act was postponed to June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
9/22
A Buddhist follower prays in front of lotus lanterns at Jogye temple in Seoul on May 6, 2021, ahead of celebrations marking Buddha's birthday in South Korea. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
10/22
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (R) and South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor walk through the garden prior to talks at Chevening House, Kent on May 6, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / various sources / AFP)
11/22
A rainbow is seen as it rains over the Bondi Beach in Sydney on May 6, 2021. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)
12/22
Police write tickets during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
13/22
Police search a motorist during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
14/22
Members of #PutSouthAfricansFirst protest outside the Nigerian embassy where they lit candles for the 12 year old Nigerian girl smuggled to SA and kept as a sex slave by Nigerian Augustine Omini Obono who was handed three life terms after he was convicted for human trafficking, rape, statutory rape and sexual exploitation, 6 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
15/22
Members of #PutSouthAfricansFirst protest outside the Nigerian embassy where they lit candles for the 12 year old Nigerian girl smuggled to SA and kept as a sex slave by Nigerian Augustine Omini Obono who was handed three life terms after he was convicted for human trafficking, rape, statutory rape and sexual exploitation, 6 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
16/22
Members of #PutSouthAfricansFirst protest outside the Nigerian embassy where they lit candles for the 12 year old Nigerian girl smuggled to SA and kept as a sex slave by Nigerian Augustine Omini Obono who was handed three life terms after he was convicted for human trafficking, rape, statutory rape and sexual exploitation, 6 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
17/22
People try the new 'Konda' attraction for the first time at the Walibi amusement park in Wavre, Belgium, 06 May 2021. Amusement parks in Belgium may reopen their doors from Saturday 08 May 2021 following the government's decision to ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 health crisis. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
18/22
Benjamin Stancik and his daughter look at a statue depicting the spacesuit worn by late US astronaut Neil Armstrong, at the National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, USA, 05 May 2021. The National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is the first Smithsonian museum to reopen to the public since closing for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Six more Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will reopen to the public later in May, 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
19/22
French reenactors dressed as Hussars of the Imperial Guard stand guard at Napoleon's tomb during a ceremony in homage to the French Emperor for the bicentenary of his death under the dome of Saint-Louis cathedral in the Invalides in Paris, France, 05 May 2021. 200 years ago, French military and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) died in exile on the island of Saint Helena on 05 May 1821. Official commemorations of the bicentenary of his death sparked controversy in France among those who consider him to represent a dark part of the country's history and those who support his legacy. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
20/22
Demonstrators wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus, Covid-19, and members of the Greek Labour Union (PAME) protest during a strike against the new Labour law, in central Athens on May 6, 2021. - Thousands of Greeks on May 6, 2021, demonstrated against a controversial new labour law, police said, as strikes crippled transport and public services. Some 6,000 people marched in separate protests in Athens, a police source said. Demonstrations are also held in other major cities. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
21/22
Indonesian Muslims queue up to receive goods donated by the Chinese consulate at Cheng Ho mosque in Surabaya on May 6, 2021, ahead of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP)
22/22
A Syrian medical worker receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country's rebel northwestern city of Idlib on May 6, 2021. - The rebel-dominated region received 53,800 AstraZeneca doses as part of the Covax programme, which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid vaccinations. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)