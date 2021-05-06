WATCH: Cape storm causes flooding and kills duo trapped in car

Reitumetse Makwea

Local Government MEC spokesperson, James Brent-Styan said emergency respondents have been assisting in several cases including a number of children who were trapped under a bridge.

Two people have died following heavy rains and flooding in Bonnievale on the R317 in Cape Town and caused significant damage to roads across the Cape Winelands.

According to Local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan the two were trapped in an overturned car during the flooding.

Styan said a joint operations entre had been activated to coordinate disaster management and the Meiringspoort, near Oudtshoorn, was closed but has since been reopened and it’s still unsure how badly the Swartberg Pass has been affected.

“Emeregency respondendt also assisted in several other events where a bakkie was stuck in flood water but was later towed and the driver managed to escape without any injuries,” he said.

An orange level six warning has been issued for the Overberg area in the Western Cape, with an urgent note of danger to life due to fast flowing streams.

Heavy rains hit parts of the Western Cape in the past few days leading to localised flooding and the evacuation of residents from their homes.

According to SA Weather Service forecaster Wayne Venter more rain is expected in the Overberg, Struisbaai and surrounding areas which will cause more localised flooding.

More adverse weather is expected over thee city of Cape Town, the Cape Winelands district and the Cape Metro.

ALSO READ: PICS: Western Cape roads flooded as more rain expected

The SA Weather Service predicted significant rainfall and gale-force winds over the city of Cape Town and Cape Winelands district last night, with most of the adverse weather conditions expected over the Cape Metro and the Overberg.

See videos of localised flooding in the Western Cape below:

Struisbaai 4 – Received on Whatsapp… Unknown source… pic.twitter.com/tR0DgcrrjL — Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) May 5, 2021

Struisbaai 2 – Received on Whatsapp… Unknown source… pic.twitter.com/vfG5sR3OyT — Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) May 5, 2021