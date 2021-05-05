IN PICTURES: Moving farewell for late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu
Michel Bega
Members of the AmaZulu royal family and approximately 200 Amabutho and maidens bid an emotional farewell to the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu ahead of her funeral in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Queen passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65.
Traditionally dressed Zulu men and women, Amabutho and maidens, gather in Hillbrow outside the Johannesburg Mortuary, 5 May 2021, to pay tribute to and accompany the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on its way to KwaZulu-Natal. The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65. Picture: Michel Bega
Mary Louw, ANC delegate, waits outside the Johannesburg Mortuary, 5 May 2021, to pay tribute to and accompany the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on its way to KwaZulu-Natal. The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65. Picture: Michel Bega
The hearse carrying the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is accompanied by traditionally dressed Zulu men and women, Amabutho and maidens, as it travels through Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 5 May 2021, on its way to KwaZulu-Natal. The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65. Picture: Michel Bega
The hearse carrying the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is accompanied by traditionally dressed Zulu men and women, Amabutho and maidens, as it travels through Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 5 May 2021, on its way to KwaZulu-Natal. The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65. Picture: Michel Bega
