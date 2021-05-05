IN PICTURES: Moving farewell for late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

1/14

Traditionally dressed Zulu men and women, Amabutho and maidens, gather in Hillbrow outside the Johannesburg Mortuary, 5 May 2021, to pay tribute to and accompany the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on its way to KwaZulu-Natal. The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65. Picture: Michel Bega