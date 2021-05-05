24 hours in pictures, 5 May 2021

8/20

A general view of sunken fishing trawlers in Hout Bay harbour, Cape Town, South Africa, 04 May 2021. According to South Africa's Public Works and Infrastructure communications department a 500 million Rand (around 29 million euro) five-year Harbour Repairs and Maintenance Program is due for completion in December 2021. The Small Harbours and State Coastal Property Development Unit (SHDU) was established to improve small harbours of South Africa by removal of sunken vessels, dredging of the harbour basins, repairs to slipways and infrastructure upgrades to civil, security and electrical installations. Many of South Africa's small harbours have been neglected and vandalised for years according to local reports with noticeable dilapidated infrastructure. The program aims to address these issues in a country with immense challenges of poverty and unemployment. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA