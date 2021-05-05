24 hours in pictures, 5 May 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pics
1/20
A view of one of the subway cars on line 12 that collapsed last night, in Mexico City, Mexico, 04 May 2021. At least 23 people died and another 79 were injured when a bridge on the elevated track of line 12 of the Mexico City Metro between Olivos and Tezonco station collapsed on Monday night, on which a train circulated. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez
2/20
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their 2021 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 5, 2021. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
3/20
Traditionally dressed Zulu men and women, Amabutho and maidens, gather in Hillbrow outside the Johannesburg Mortuary, 5 May 2021, to pay tribute to and accompany the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu on its way to KwaZulu-Natal. The regent passed away suddenly at Milpark Hospital last week at the age of 65. Picture: Michel Bega
4/20
Fire and black smoke rise from an oil well in the Bay Hassan oil field, in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, after being blown up by jihadists, on May 5, 2021. - The attackers today killed a policeman before blowing up two oil wells in the northern province claimed by both Iraq's federal government and the Kurds, officials said.
A security official told AFP that "Islamic State group assailants" killed a policeman and "wounded two others". (Photo by Shwan NAWZAD / AFP)
5/20
Prison rights activist, Golden Miles Bhudu (C) protest with family members of inmates sentenced to life imprisonment outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 5, 2021. The families are accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately turning a blind-eye to a landmark judgement that ruled inmates incarcerated before the year 2004 could be eligible for parole after serving a minimum number of years of their sentence. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
6/20
A family member of an inmate sentenced to life imprisonment holds a placard while protesting with others outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 5, 2021. The families are accusing the Department of Correctional Services of deliberately turning a blind-eye to a landmark judgement that ruled inmates incarcerated before the year 2004 could be eligible for parole after serving a minimum number of years of their sentence. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
7/20
Russian SU-25BM armored subsonic military attack aircraft flyover the Kremlin during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 05 May 2021. The Victory parade will take place on the Red Square on 09 May to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
8/20
A general view of sunken fishing trawlers in Hout Bay harbour, Cape Town, South Africa, 04 May 2021. According to South Africa's Public Works and Infrastructure communications department a 500 million Rand (around 29 million euro) five-year Harbour Repairs and Maintenance Program is due for completion in December 2021. The Small Harbours and State Coastal Property Development Unit (SHDU) was established to improve small harbours of South Africa by removal of sunken vessels, dredging of the harbour basins, repairs to slipways and infrastructure upgrades to civil, security and electrical installations. Many of South Africa's small harbours have been neglected and vandalised for years according to local reports with noticeable dilapidated infrastructure. The program aims to address these issues in a country with immense challenges of poverty and unemployment. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
9/20
A woman walks past wallart at the Danube canal in Vienna, Austria on May 5, 2021. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
10/20
A cyclist is shown a warning for not wearing a helmet by a student, wearing an astronaut costum, at the Ring Street near the Hofburg palace Vienna, Austria on May 5, 2021. - Eight Viennese students have participated in the event to reminding cyclists to wear helmets for their safety. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
11/20
Patients are turned away from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg, 5 May 2021, after the fire caused structural damage in April. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
12/20
13/20
A man refills oxygen cylinders as demand for Oxygen supplies rises due to increasing COVID-19 patients, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 May 2021. Pakistan's Supreme Court on 05 May ordered the government to fix the price of oxygen cylinders amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out a nationwide lockdown for the time being but sought the army's help in enforcing anti-coronavirus rules, including the use of face masks and implementing social distancing measures. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
14/20
Kyrgyzstanis are evacuated from their villages following recent clashes at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the village of Kok-Terek, 1,200 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 05 May 2021. Fighting broke out at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on 28 April over the disputed water tanks at the border area, resulting in some 40 people being killed and more than 100 injured, according to Kyrgyz authorities. The two parties agreed on 01 May to withdraw troops from the border area. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
15/20
A general view showing Kenyan Members of Parliament and Senators attending an address by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)
16/20
Women buy jewelry during shopping ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid Al-Fitr in Rawalpindi on May 5, 2021 amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)
17/20
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on May 5, 2021. - G7 foreign ministers meet in London for their first face-to-face talks in more than two years, with calls for urgent joined-up action to tackle the most pressing global threats. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)
18/20
Bessastadir, the official residence of the President of Iceland seen from the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, is seen with the glow from the lava coming out of a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula behind, on May 5, 2021. - The volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula this weekend abruptly became volatile after remarkable stability since it began on 19 March, 2021,
cycling between almost completely stopping, and then throwing lava up to 300 metres into the air—which is clearly visible in the capital Reykjavik. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP)
19/20
Afghan security forces stand near an armoured vehicle during ongoing fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the Busharan area on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital city of Helmand province May 5, 2021. - American warplanes were backing Afghan forces against a major Taliban offensive in the south of the country even as the US military pressed on with a troop withdrawal, officials said on May 5. Fierce fighting has erupted in Helmand province since the weekend, when the US military formally began withdrawing its remaining troops. (Photo by Sifatullah ZAHIDI / AFP)
20/20
People feed pigeons in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 5, 2021 as India's capital continues a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the amid Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)