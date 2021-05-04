24 hours in pictures, 4 May 2021
An aerial view shows city buses parked up in the bus depot following the suspension of public transport services amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Tbilisi on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Vano Shlamov / AFP)
Firefighters from all over the world celebrated International Firefighters Day, 4 April 2021. Here Firefighters (R to L) Mashego Mosana, Nthabiseng Mosotho,Maditateng Choma and (F) Ivy Lekala pose in front of the new Olifantsfontein Fire Station in Tembisa where a formal event was held. Picture: Neil McCartney
An aerial picture taken by a drone shows part of the collection of 60,000 tulips spanning 35 varieties that are currently blooming in the Botanical Garden in Lodz, central Poland, 04 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski
A military Veteran stands outside the entrance to Armscor during a protest where the military Veterans handed over a memorandum to the Minister in the Department of Military Veterans demanding they receive pension and housing benefits as former South African soldiers, 4 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A selection of small Napoleon busts is displayed in the souvenir shop of the exhibition 'Napoleon: From Waterloo to Saint Helena, the birth of the legend' in Waterloo, Belgium, 04 May 2021. The exhibition presents nearly a hundred original pieces, including a cocked hat that belonged to Napoleon, as well as paintings, crockery, books, his bathtub on the island and other everyday objects. The exhibition in connection with the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon I. will be presented at the Memorial of the Battle of Waterloo from 05 May to 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo after his State of the City address during a special sitting of the council at the City of Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein, 4 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The incumbent and Labour candidate for the London Mayoral election Sadiq Khan (R) poses during a sparring session during a campaign event at Earlsfield Boxing Club in London, Britain, 04 May 2021. The 2021 London mayoral election will be held on 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Relatives observe two minutes of silence during the May 4 commemoration at the Camp Vught National Memorial in Vught, the Netherlands, 04 May 2021. Due to the pandemic, the annual National Remembrance Day commemoration takes place with a limited number of people. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
A Star Wars fan wearing a mask poses for a photograph during the Star Wars day celebration inside the Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 May 2021. Star Wars Day is celebrated annually on 04 May by fans across the world. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A worker paints a wall of a building during a light rain in Moscow on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
A riot police officer fires tear gas at demonstrators during clashes to protest against a tax reform bill launched by President Ivan Duque, despite the president then ordered the proposal be withdrawn from Congress, in Cali, Colombia, on May 3, 2021. - Protesters in Colombia on Monday called for a new mass rally after 19 people died and more than 800 were wounded in clashes during five days of demonstrations against a proposed government tax reform. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon (R) reacts as she feeds the cows during a campaign visit with SNP candidate Angus Robertson, to LOVE Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 4, 2021, ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament election which is to be held on May 6, 2021. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
A swan takes off as other swim as they are brought back from their wintering grounds to the Inner Alster lake in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Mai 4, 2021. As every year when the cold season approaches, the so-called Alster-swans are being moved to their ice-free winter home and then released back in spring. (Photo by Axel Heimken / AFP)
Kenya Defence Forces march past the State House in Nairobi, on May 4, 2021 during the official visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP)
Rescue workers remove a body from a train carriage after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City on May 4, 2021. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
People walk in Nanluoguxiang alley in Beijing during Labour Day holidays on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)
Rabi Magaji-Zakariah (C), a mother of one of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization students who has been abducted, cries during a demonstration in Abuja on May 4, 2021 to demand the release of their families who has spent 55 days in captivity. - Gunmen raided a college in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped at least 30 students, government officials and parents said on March 12, 2021, in the latest mass abduction targeting a school. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
Family members and relatives carry the body of a victim who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus next to the burning pyres of other victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi on May 4, 2021, as India's total Covid caseload soared past 20 million. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
Sikh devotees light lamps on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Shiite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali in Lahore on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
A Lebanese fisherman sits on rocks as he fishes in the Mediterranean waters in the southern coastal town of Naqura, on May 4, 2021. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)