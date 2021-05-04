24 hours in pictures, 4 May 2021

5/22

A selection of small Napoleon busts is displayed in the souvenir shop of the exhibition 'Napoleon: From Waterloo to Saint Helena, the birth of the legend' in Waterloo, Belgium, 04 May 2021. The exhibition presents nearly a hundred original pieces, including a cocked hat that belonged to Napoleon, as well as paintings, crockery, books, his bathtub on the island and other everyday objects. The exhibition in connection with the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon I. will be presented at the Memorial of the Battle of Waterloo from 05 May to 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ