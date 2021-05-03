24 hours in pictures, 3 May 2021
A group of residents of Klipfonteinview blockade Allandale road in Johannesburg, 3 May 2021 in a protest about service delivery and called on the Mayor to address their concerns. Picture: Neil McCartney
A Palestinian woman, wearing a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, walks down steps decorated with vibrant colours in the al-Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City on May 3, 2021. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on May 2, 2021. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / POOL / AFP)
Minister of Police, Bheki Cele ahead of the court appearance of Nafiz Modack and co-accused at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on May 03, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the suspects were arrested last week following high-level investigations by the Anti-Gang Unit, a national task team and a special task force and they have been charged with attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the case of CT attorney William Booth and the murder of Lt. Col Charl Kinnear. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Nafiz Modack appears at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on May 03, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the suspects were arrested last week following high-level investigations by the Anti-Gang Unit, a national task team and a special task force and they have been charged with attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the case of CT attorney William Booth and the murder of Lt. Col Charl Kinnear. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad on May 2, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
People undergo COVID-19 swab tests at an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Piliyandala suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 May 2021. Sri Lanka is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and the number of infection cases is increasing day by day. Sri Lankan government on 02 May restricted the number of air passengers arriving in the country for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also closed schools, universities, movie theaters and have canceled all other mass gathering events across the country in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A Thai Buddhist monk wearing a face mask inscribed with spiritual incantations under a face shield chants during a cremation rite of a free funeral ceremony service for a COVID-19 victim at Wat Phai Lom temple in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, 03 May 2021. The Wat Phai Lom Buddhist temple offers free cremation rites for COVID-19 victims after many temples had refused to perform funeral services due to the community concern and social stigma lingers amid the rising death toll and thousands of infections have been reported daily. The traditional Buddhist funeral is an important rite ceremony in Thai culture with belief that the cremation will help those who died to rest in peace with spirit move on but the ongoing pandemic has forced Thai family members of COVID-19 victims to hold low-keyed affair farewells for their beloved. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Burchell's zebra foal Sylvia at her enclosure at the 'Tiergarten Schoenbrunn' zoo on the first open day after COVID-19 lockdown in Vienna, Austria, 03 May 2021. The female Burchell's zebra foal Sylvia was born on 10 April 2021. Loosening coronavirus restrictive measures allows the Schoenbrunn zoo, museums and non essential stores to reopen. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Three persons walk near La Higa peak on a cloudy day, near Monreal, Navarra, northern Spain, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges
A man sits in an emoty tribune during the Uruguayan Super Cup 2021 final soccer match between Wanderers and Nacional, at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez
Members of the public participate in a part of a national research programme assessing the risk of the coronavirus disease whilst attending a pilot festival headlined by The Blossoms, without the need to wear a face mask or to social distance in Liverpool, Britain, 02 May 2021. The event held inside a Big Top tent in Sefton Park has 5000 revellers. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
A policeman looks around an empty infectious patients ward at a newly-opened field hospital for Covid-19 patients at Chalerm Prakiat Bang Mod sports stadium in Bangkok on May 3, 2021, amid a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus in Thailand. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
A young humpback whale stranded near Segerstad Lightohuse on Öland, outside Sweden's eastcoast, is being lifted out of the water and transported to an incineration facility, on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Suvad MRKONJIC / TT News Agency / AFP)
Luana Lira of Brazil competes in the women's 3m springboard at the FINA Diving World Cup, which doubles as a test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Lightning bolts strike buildings during a thunderstorm in Bangkok on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)