24 hours in pictures, 3 May 2021

A Thai Buddhist monk wearing a face mask inscribed with spiritual incantations under a face shield chants during a cremation rite of a free funeral ceremony service for a COVID-19 victim at Wat Phai Lom temple in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, 03 May 2021. The Wat Phai Lom Buddhist temple offers free cremation rites for COVID-19 victims after many temples had refused to perform funeral services due to the community concern and social stigma lingers amid the rising death toll and thousands of infections have been reported daily. The traditional Buddhist funeral is an important rite ceremony in Thai culture with belief that the cremation will help those who died to rest in peace with spirit move on but the ongoing pandemic has forced Thai family members of COVID-19 victims to hold low-keyed affair farewells for their beloved. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT