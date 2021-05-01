IN PICTURES: Ndlovu Youth Choir in African Pulse
Citizen reporter
Joburg audiences will be treated to a brand new theatrical piece entitled African Pulse - Celebrating the Ndlovu Youth Choir - at the Teatro at Montecasino on Saturday. Featuring the choir that reached the finals of America's Got Talent, Season 14, the storyline is inspired by the spirit of the Limpopo based singers.
Their remarkable story is told through song and dance using the choir’s existing repertoire and new original compositions.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir perform during the final dress rehearsal of African Pulse, a show celebrating the choir, 30 April 2021, at Montecasino's Teatro in Fourways, Johannesburg. The show will be performed twice on 1 May at the Teatro. Proceeds from ticket sales will assist an industry cause that is feeding crew and artists who have not been able to work for more than a year. Picture: Michel Bega
Musical Director Ralf Smitt performs with the Ndlovu Youth Choir during African Pulse, a show celebrating the choir, 30 April 2021, at Montecasino's Teatro in Fourways, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
