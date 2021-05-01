IN PICTURES: Ndlovu Youth Choir in African Pulse

1/14

The Ndlovu Youth Choir perform during the final dress rehearsal of African Pulse, a show celebrating the choir, 30 April 2021, at Montecasino's Teatro in Fourways, Johannesburg. The show will be performed twice on 1 May at the Teatro. Proceeds from ticket sales will assist an industry cause that is feeding crew and artists who have not been able to work for more than a year. Picture: Michel Bega