Citizen reporter
1 May 2021
IN PICTURES: Ndlovu Youth Choir in African Pulse

Joburg audiences will be treated to a brand new theatrical piece entitled African Pulse - Celebrating the Ndlovu Youth Choir - at the Teatro at Montecasino on Saturday. Featuring the choir that reached the finals of America's Got Talent, Season 14, the storyline is inspired by the spirit of the Limpopo based singers.

Their remarkable story is told through song and dance using the choir’s existing repertoire and new original compositions.