24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2021

A man lays a wreath of flowers at a makeshift memorial by the church entrance in Saint-Leger-en-Yvelines, on April 29, 2021 in order to pay a tribute to police officer Stephanie Monferme, stabbed at the local police station in Rambouillet, during her funeral. - A Tunisian man who stabbed to death the police employee had watched jihadist propaganda videos just before the attack, France's anti-terror prosecutor said on April 25, 2021, adding that a fifth person was detained for questioning. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)