24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2021

5/21

This handout photo from the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports taken on April 28, 2021 and released on April 29, 2021 shows officials inspecting the newly set up pre-admission centre equipped with 300 cardboard beds for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at the Nimibutr sports arena in Bangkok, as Thailand struggles to contain a third wave since an outbreak was detected in the capital's nightlife district. - (Photo by Handout / THAI MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND SPORTS / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / THAI MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND SPORTS" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS