24 hours in pictures, 28 April 2021

A carabiniere officer removes the bust containing the ashes of the 'baby boss' Emanuele Sibillo, killed in a Camorra ambush, from the votive chapel in the historic center building in Naples, Italy, 28 April 2021. The ashes of a Neapolitan Camorra mafia 'youth boss' slain in 2015 at the age of 20 have been found in an altar in a private resident in Naples, police said on 28 April after removing several tributes to the cult mafia figure in the southern Italian city. Emanuele Sibillo was a leader of the Camorra's 'paranza dei bambini' ('trawler of children') or Piranhas, used by the local mob for many illegal activities including murder. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO