24 hours in pictures, 28 April 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/20
A young surfer rides an artificial wave in the "Alaia Bay" surf wavepool during a press day, in Sion, Switzerland, 27 April 2021. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
2/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 28 April 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
3/20
Pickets outside as South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa is at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 28 April 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
4/20
Brazilian citizens carry out a symbolic act by placing 400 crosses in front of the National Congress building, alluding to the 400 thousand deaths from covid-19 that the country is approaching, in Brasilia, Brazil, 27 April 2021. The Brazilian Senate installed on 27 April a commission that will investigate the management of the pandemic and alleged 'omissions' by the Government of Jair Bolsonaro in the face of covid-19, which remains uncontrolled in the country, one of the most affected in the world. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves
5/20
South African skateboarder Brandon Valjalo poses during a training session at the YBF skatepark in Johannesburg on March 9, 2021. - As other skateboarders paused to catch their breath, Brandon Valjalo, 22-year-old, is just two events from representing South Africa at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding will feature for the first time as a medal sport. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)
6/20
Visitors pose inside an installation on the opening day of an exhibition devoted Dutch artist Maurits Cornelis Escher at the Gothic Atarazanas Center in Barcelona, Spain, 28 April 2021. The event features some 200 works by the Dutch genius Escher and will be open to the public until the upcoming 26 September. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
7/20
LGBTQI+ community celebrate outside Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court following the announcement that Siphamandla Khoza's alleged killer has been denied bail on April 28, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that Thando Mgenge allegedly stabbed Khoza to death because of his sexual orientation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
8/20
People shop for alcohol before a lockdown at a shop in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 April 2021. Turkish Government announced a ban on alcoholic beverages sales during a lockdown between 30 April to 17 May due to increased Covid-19 cases. Liquor store as well as partitions selling alcoholic beverages at food stores will be closed during the lockdown. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
9/20
Empty trolleys are seen outside the south gates of Terminal 1 in El Prat airport in Barcelona, Spain, 28 April 2021. El Prat airport has presented renovation works that started back in 2018 and that have had a 48-million-euro budget. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA
10/20
Chinese nationals appear at the Johannesburg High Court, 28 April 2021, on charges of human trafficking of illegal immigrants into South Africa and subjecting them to forced labour and violating labour laws. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
11/20
An aerial photo made with a drone shows a farmer preparing a field for spring planting near Prairie Grove, Illinois, USA, 27 April 2021. According to the most recent Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer survey of 400 agricultural producers, farmers are seeing good commodity prices and financial conditions of farms leading to a rise in the barometer. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
12/20
A view of '516 Arouca', considered the largest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world, at 516 meters long and 175 meters high, in Arouca, Portugal, 16 April 2021 (issued 28 April 2021). The bridge is secured by steel cables arranged 175 meters above the Paiva riverbed and can be visited by the general public from 03 May. EPA-EFE/ESTELA SILVA
13/20
Artists representing different workers funambulism (Tightrope walking) during CSC union awareness campaign on World Day for Safety and Health at Work in Brussels, Belgium, 28 April 2021. This action aims to make politicians and employers aware of psychosocial risks related to work such as stress, burn-out or bullying. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
14/20
A man wearing protective a face mask sits on a bed prepared for patients to combat the rapid rise of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at the Pre-admission Center set up inside the Nimibutr stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 April 2021. Thai public health will use the Rajamangala National Stadium, Hua Mak Indoor Stadium and Nimibutr Stadium to set up the pre-admission center to tackle bed shortage, before sending the patient to the hospital according to the level of symptoms, as the COVID-19 infections surge in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
15/20
A carabiniere officer removes the bust containing the ashes of the 'baby boss' Emanuele Sibillo, killed in a Camorra ambush, from the votive chapel in the historic center building in Naples, Italy, 28 April 2021. The ashes of a Neapolitan Camorra mafia 'youth boss' slain in 2015 at the age of 20 have been found in an altar in a private resident in Naples, police said on 28 April after removing several tributes to the cult mafia figure in the southern Italian city. Emanuele Sibillo was a leader of the Camorra's 'paranza dei bambini' ('trawler of children') or Piranhas, used by the local mob for many illegal activities including murder. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
16/20
Municipal workers paint over a graffiti depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny with wordings reading, 'The hero of the new age', in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 April 2021. Navalny is currently being held at a prison camp northeast of Moscow, sentenced to imprisonment at the penal camp in early February 2021 for violating parole requirements related to an earlier suspended sentence over 2014 embezzlement charges. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
17/20
Several men play instruments to entertain passersby on a street in San Jose, Costa Rica, 27 April 2021. Costa Rica had its worst week since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, with a daily average of new infections of 1,303 and an average of new hospital admissions of 96 people per day, which has practically hospitals full, authorities reported 27 April. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
18/20
Cherry Blossom bloom Barkingside Garden of Rest cemetery in London, Britain, 27 April 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
19/20
A picture taken on April 27, 2021, shows the electrical wires running between homes in the capital Baghdad's Murabaa neighbourhood. - Between January and March alone, the interior ministry recorded 7,000 fires, the deadliest of which erupted on Sunday in a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad. Eighty-two people died and 100 others were injured in the inferno, which sparked shock and outrage in the country. Baghdad, a sprawling metropolis of 10 million people, has the tragic distinction of being the Iraqi city hit by the most fires every year. (Photo by Sabah ARAR / AFP)
20/20
A man feeds langur monkeys during a lockdown amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Pushkar on April 28, 2021. (Photo by Himanshu SHARMA / AFP)