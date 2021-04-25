48 hours in pictures, 25 April 2021
Citizen reporter
News in pictures
Ethnic San Chi women wearing traditional clothes play during a soccer match between the San Chi ethnic group, as part of the Soong Co festival, in Huc Dong commune, Binh Lieu district, Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, 25 April 2021. The match, which has all 14 players playing in traditional clothes with long-sleeved blue shirts, black skirts and headbands, has attracted hundred of visitors. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Aerial view of an intersection in Medellin, Colombia, on April 23, 2021. The Colombian Government announced on April 22 a curfew until April 26, to fight the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a tractor harvesting blooming tulips on a field in Grevenbroich, Germany, 25 April 2021. Tulip fields can be admired all over the Rhine district of Neuss. The tulips grow on about 100 hectares. The district offers one of the largest contiguous cultivation areas in whole of Germany with six farmers in the district breeding tulips. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
The offices of Cricket South Africa are seen 25 April 2021, in Melrose Estate, Johannesburg, after on Friday Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa stripped CSA of national recognition. Picture: Michel Bega
Pope Francis leads a mass with Priestly Ordinations of some deacons inside the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Mia-Belle Viljoen (8) picks autumn leaves from a row of trees turning red during autumn in Centurion, 23 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Aftermath of a fire at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, south of Baghdad, Iraq, 25 April 2021. At least 27 people died and dozens were injured when a fire broke out following the explosion of oxygen tanks at the hospital equipped to treat COVID-19 patients on 24 April. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF
Palestinians protest against Israel in the northern Gaza strip, 25 April 2021. Palestinians protested against Israeli poilice who is blocking them from accessing the areas around Damascus Gate of the Old City. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
The casket of US rapper is seen on a monster truck on Flatbush avenue outside the Barclays Center where a private memorial for US rapper DMX is being held in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 24 April 2021. DMX died at the age of 50, after he was admitted to the hospital for a heart attack where he remained on life support until 09 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Mexican bullfighter Nicolas Gutierrez is charged by the 468kg bull 'Va por Mexico' during a bullfight in the La Luz de Leon bullring in Leon, Mexico, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Ramirez
People take part in a traditional torchlight procession to mark the 106th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, in Yerevan, Armenia, 23 April 2021. April 24 is commemorated worldwide by Armenians as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. EPA-EFE/NAREK ALEKSANYAN
People take part in a commemorative ceremony for 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Ottoman-era slaughter at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia, 24 April 2021. Armenia marks the 106thanniversary of the Armenian Genocide. EPA-EFE/NAREK ALEKSANYAN
A group of people protest near the Saint Antoine church, where Father Michel Briand, one of the religious kidnapped days ago, worked for decades, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 23 April 2021. Three members of the group of religious kidnapped on 11 April in Haiti were released on 22 April, according to a source close to the Catholic Church. The armed gang known as 400 Mawozo still holds six people hostage, including the two French religious who were in the group, who were kidnapped outside Port-au-Prince. Since the end of 2019, Haiti has faced a wave of kidnappings unprecedented in its history, these crimes occur on a daily basis and all groups in society are victims of them, in the face of the impotence of the authorities. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD
Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias performs on the rings during the men's apparatus finals of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel, Switzerland, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Spectators watch the cycling leg of the Triathlon Challenge race held in Mogan, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 24 April 2021, the first one held in Europe after the coronavirus pandemic started. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.
Santa Monica Pier's ferris wheel is illuminated to mark the Earth Day in Santa Monica, California, USA, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Romania's Maria Ceplinschi competes in the Women's floor apparatus final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, on April 25, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
The Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) perform on April 25, 2021 over Rome, on the 76th anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the fall of Nazi occupation in 1945. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
Cyclists compete during a track cycling test event ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Izu velodrome in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture on April 25, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
A child plays with bubbles as people wait to break their fast in front of a mosque at the public park in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 April 2021. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL