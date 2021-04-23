WATCH: Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration returns

Michel Bega

World renowned opera singer Kimmy Skota discusses the Joburg Theatre's latest opera offering Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration as Covid-19 regulations allow patrons back into the theatre.

Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration is back at the Joburg Theatre and runs until May 2. Directed by Marcus Desando, the opera showcases some of the most popular arias and ensembles, including a selection of local composers. The show aims to celebrate South Africa’s contribution to global opera and repertoire.

The concert features lyric soprano Kimmy Skota, baritone Bongani Khubeka, mezzo soprano Teresa de Wit and tenor Phenye Modiane. Paul Ferreira accompanies on piano with the Vivacious Sounds Choir in support.

Cantiamo experienced a highly successful debut season in October last year, and now returns to the stage as lockdown restrictions have eased.

Theatre seating is currently limited to 250 guests due to Covid-19 regulations.