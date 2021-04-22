24 hours in pictures, 22 April 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A mannequin depicting a child covered in coal is seen during an Extinction Rebellion Protest in Brisbane, Australia, 22 April 2021. Extinction Rebellion held protest rallies outside the corporate offices of a number of coal companies in the Central Business District of Brisbane. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Concerned citizens and volunteers wear protective equipment and masks as they help to clean up the banks of the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 22 April 2021. The river clean up is part of the ongoing work by NGO Hennops Revival, which cleans the area at the Hennops River of trash, with this clean up being timed to happen on Earth Day. The Theme of Earth Day 2021 is 'Restore our Earth', and the clean up of the rivers banks by the volunteers is helping restore the river, as tons of trash is collected from its banks each year. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Hanna Sadchanka (red) of Belarus in action against Alina Berezhna Stadnik Makhynia (blue) of Ukraine in their women's -68kg category bout at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw, Poland, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT
Preparations for the reopening of premises and restaurants with outdoor tables are underway, in Milan, Italy, 22 April 2021. Italy's COVID-19-linked restrictions will be gradually relaxed as of 26 April. Restaurants will be able to serve people at outdoor tables and concerts and sports events will be able to resume as long as they take place in the open air. EPA-EFE/Paolo Salmoirago
First Nations images are projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the the launch of a new projection 'Badu Gili: Wonder Women' in Sydney, Australia, 22 April 2021. The six-minute animation of artworks from the Art Gallery's of New South Wales collection will appear hourly each night from sunset on the eastern Bennelong sails, enabled by the NSW Government's Culture Up Late initiative. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Relatives and people attend the funeral of the victims who were killed in a suicide bomb blast at a hotel in Quetta, provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 22 April 2021. At least five people were killed and 15 wounded when a powerful car bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxurious hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong, at Hotel Serena in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta. China has a widespread presence in Pakistan due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, an ambitious infrastructure project financed by Beijing with a 60,000-million-dollar investment. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD
Roses are on display in preparations for Sant Jordi celebrations at the Flower and Ornamental Plant wholesale Market in Vilassar de Dalt, Barcelona, Spain, 22 April 2021. Catalonia celebrates its patron saint, Sant Jordi (known in English as St. George) every year on 23 April, which also coincides with World Book Day, by gifting roses and books to their loved ones. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
A gallery employee poses with an artwork by British artist, Banksy 'Girl with a baloon' at the 'Millennials' exhibition at the Hofa gallery in London London, Britain, 22 April 2021. The new exhibition features artists such as Banksy, Nina Chanel Abney, Jonas Wood, Josh Sperling, Yoshimoto Nara and will open to the public on 23 April. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Atlanta Braves third baseman Ehire Adrianza of Venezuela (L) celebrates with teammate Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (R) after their team defeats the New York Yankees during their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 21 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Visitors look at a statue of Jupiter displayed in the exhibition 'Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins' at the J. Paul Getty Museum as the Getty Villa reopens to the public after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 April 2021. The exhibition runs from April 21 to August 16, 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Smoke billows from inside the Serena hotel after a bomb blast in Quetta, provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 21 April 2021. A bomb exploded at a parking lot of Serena hotel where a foreign delegation believed to be from China, was staying, killing three people while leaving 11 others injured. According to Pakistan's Interior Minister the members of the foreign delegation, who have been staying at the hotel were not there at the time of the blast and are all safe. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED
The Vivacious Sounds Choir performs during a dress rehearsal of Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration, 21 April 2021, at the Joburg Theatre. The show, directed by Marcus Desando, will run from 22 April until 2 May celebrating South African opera singers performing popular arias and ensembles from various local and international composers. Picture: Michel Bega
Teresa de Wit performs during a dress rehearsal of Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration, 21 April 2021, at the Joburg Theatre. The show, directed by Marcus Desando, will run from 22 April until 2 May celebrating South African opera singers performing popular arias and ensembles from various local and international composers. Picture: Michel Bega
The Vivacious Sounds Choir performs during a dress rehearsal of Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration, 21 April 2021, at the Joburg Theatre. The show, directed by Marcus Desando, will run from 22 April until 2 May celebrating South African opera singers performing popular arias and ensembles from various local and international composers. Picture: Michel Bega
France's Mathias Philippe competes in the Men's vault qualifications during European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, on April 22, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Mount Fuji is seen from the outskirts of Fujiyoshida city, Yamanashi prefecture on April 22, 2021. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
A Muslim man reads a copy of the Koran during Ramadan at the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta on April 22, 2021. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
Cadets hide from the rain under an umbrella near a church in the town of Vladimir on April 21, 2021, where jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was reportedly transferred to the IK-3 penal colony. - Russia's ties with the West have deteriorated to Cold War levels, with Moscow and Western capitals at loggerheads over jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's borders and a series of espionage scandals. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP)
US President Joe Biden leave after speaking about Covid-19 vaccinations from the White House campus on April 21, 2021, in Washington, DC. - President Biden announced Wednesday that the United State will reach over 200 million shots this week. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
A photo shows a grafiti entitled "The failed coup" (Il Golpe Fallito) by Italian artist Laika, showing Juventus President Andrea Agnelli puncturing a football, near the headquarters of the Italian Football Federation in Rome on April 21, 2021. - Italian champions Juventus, one of the driving forces behind the the new European Super League said on April 21, 2021 the project could not go ahead as planned after the withdrawal of most of the 12 founding teams. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
A penguin swims in its enclosure at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)