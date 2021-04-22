24 hours in pictures, 22 April 2021

2/23

Concerned citizens and volunteers wear protective equipment and masks as they help to clean up the banks of the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 22 April 2021. The river clean up is part of the ongoing work by NGO Hennops Revival, which cleans the area at the Hennops River of trash, with this clean up being timed to happen on Earth Day. The Theme of Earth Day 2021 is 'Restore our Earth', and the clean up of the rivers banks by the volunteers is helping restore the river, as tons of trash is collected from its banks each year. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK