24 hours in pictures, 19 April 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
1/20
The University of Cape Town’s Jagger Library, which housed thousands of theses, artworks, and precious documents, has been gutted. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp (19 April 2021)
2/20
A fire fighter battles a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021. A bushfire on the slopes of the world heritage site Table Mountain National Park raged out of control in strong winds and caused extensive damage to the University of Cape Town and many buildings around the nearly 200-year-old University founded in 1829. All students were evacuated from campus and several fire fighters were injured. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
3/20
Firefighters battle a raging fire in Vredehoek in gale force winds and heavy smoke on April 19, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the wildfire broke out from the slopes of Table Mountain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
4/20
A BMW Art car stands on display at the BMW trade fair stand during a media day of the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show in Shanghai, China, 19 April 2021. The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition runs from 24 to 28 April. EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski
5/20
Afghan boys read holy Koran at a mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 19 April 2021. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
6/20
Protesters outside the Piet Retief Magistrates court where the five accused in the shooting of the Coka brothers on the Pampoenkraal farm appeared, Mhkondo, Mpumalanga, 19 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/20
One of the five accused in the shooting of the Coka brothers on the Pampoenkraal farm appearing in the Piet Retief Magistrates court, Mhkondo, Mpumalanga, 19 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/20
Protesters outside the Piet Retief Magistrates court where the five accused in the shooting of the Coka brothers on the Pampoenkraal farm appeared, Mhkondo, Mpumalanga, 19 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
9/20
A Police officer reacts to protestors outside the Piet Retief Magistrates court where the five accused in the shooting of the Coka brothers on the Pampoenkraal farm appeared, Mhkondo, Mpumalanga, 19 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/20
Krzysztof Bienkowski of Poland (red) and Andrei Bekreneu of Belarus in action during the men's -65 kg category at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw, Poland, 19 April 2021. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA
11/20
Thandi Modise at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 19 April 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
12/20
Amos Masondo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 19 April 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
13/20
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz puts on a face mask as he leaves a press conference during a government meeting at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, 19 April 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
14/20
General view of the Allianz Arena, stadium of German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, in Munich, Germany, 19 April 2021. The Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said on 19 April 2021, that fans could still be barred from attending EURO 2020 soccer matches in Munich, although the UEFA seeks guarantees that there will be supporters allowed in the stands. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
15/20
Philippine police (R) keep watch on a queue of citizens waiting to receive free food items from a community pantry on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 April 2021. A community pantry initiated in Maginhawa Street that spread on social media led to various pantries turning up in other parts of Metro Manila and provinces in the Philippines. The pantries operate on a 'give what you can and take what you need' principle to encourage communities to help each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
16/20
Families and loved ones embrace after landing on the first Air New Zealand flight to land, on the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble, in Wellington, New Zealand, 19 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY
17/20
Members of a civic group take part in a protest against Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 19 April 2021. On 13 April, the Japanese government decided to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
18/20
Thuso and his wife Rina Moilwa at their house which they received from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, Lebogang Maile at Dan Tlomme Integrated Housing Development in Randfontein, Rand West City Local Municipality, 19 April 2021. More than 460 title deeds were handed to beneficiaries at Reitvallei and Chief Mogale. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
19/20
Demonstrators lay flowers and light candles as they take part in a candlelight vigil and rally for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo at Leimert Park Plaza, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 April 2021. 20 year old Daunte Demetrius Wright was fatally shot by police officer Kimberly Ann Potter in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 11, 2021. On March 29, 2021, 13 year old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by police officer Eric Stillman in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago on March 29, 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
20/20
This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2021 shows farmers planting okra at a field in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (Photo by STR / AFP)