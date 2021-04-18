48 Hours in pictures, 18 April 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures.
Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)
Japan's Akiyo Noguchi competes in the women's final in the season-opening Sport Climbing IFSC World Cup bouldering event in Meiringen, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
France's Kevin Aymoz performs during the Gala Exhibition event of the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating event in Osaka on April 18, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Workers of Saylani Welfare Trust prepare Iftar food plates for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Karachi on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
Daunte Wright's sister Diamond Wright and a relative light candles at a vigil for her brother in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 17, 2021. - Kim Potter, a 26-year police veteran, was arrested April 14 on manslaughter charges in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. She said she mistakenly fired her Glock 9mm handgun, thinking it was a Taser. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Flowers, candles and placards are seen at a makeshift memorial in honor of Daunte Wright, who was shot dead by a police officer in Minneapolis, in Washington Square, New York on April 17, 2021. - Kim Potter, the police officer who shot dead Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser was arrested on April 14 on manslaughter charges. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
A nurse wears a face mask in the color of the Venezuelan flag and a face shield reading “Vaccine now” during a protest to demand all healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, at the Los Palos Grandes square, in Caracas on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
epaselect epa09142515 A Sri Lankan traditional dancer wearing a devil mask performs during the traditional exorcism ritual 'Daha Ata Sanniya' ritualistic festival in Kaluthara outskirt of Colombo , Sri Lanka, 18 April 2021. Also known as 'Daha Ata Sannia' or 'Sanni Yakuma', it is a traditional exorcism ritual of Sinhala Buddhists on the southern coast and in the western parts of Sri Lanka. It is usually held with the intention of healing a sick person who is believed to be possessed by a demon. The ritual consists of 18 masks, which represent specific diseases or ailments that affect people. This ritual is performed today as a cultural spectacle rather than an exorcism ritual. However, due to its high cost and its longevity, it is not widely used. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
epaselect epa09142779 Happy organic cows are released to graze out in the open at the fields, after having spent the winter indoor in the staples at Ny Lundgaard in Tjele, Jutland, Denmark, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger DENMARK OUT
epaselect epa09142738 Women from farmers' community shout slogans as they take part in a rally named 'Maha Rally' (Mega Rally), organised by 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharh Kameti', a leading farmers' organisation at the local grain market, in Amritsar, India, 18 April 2021. The rally has been organised as a mark of protest against the central government's alleged anti-farmer policies and for the ongoing demand from the government to repeal three new agricultural laws. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
epaselect epa09142704 Women wait outside the beauty salon without face masks near the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, 18 April 2021. Israel ends obligatory use of face masks outdoors starting from 18 April following a successful vaccination campaign, but it is still required to wear them indoors. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
TOPSHOT - Philadelphia-based artist Alex Da Corte's "As Long as the Sun Lasts " a 26-foot-tall (8-meter) kinetic sculpture featuring the Sesame Street character Big Bird and the modern aesthetic of Alexander Calder's standing mobiles is on display April 16, 2021, for The Met's 2021 Roof Garden Commission. - The exhibition at the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden will be on view April 16 through October 31, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
Knitted postbox toppers featuring Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are displayed on an iconic red postbox near Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 16, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. - Final preparations continued Friday in Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, as it emerged that his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will not be side by side as the family walks into the chapel. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
A picture taken on April 18, 2020 in Sainte-Croix shows a scultpure representing a man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in a field. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
This handout photo released by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows an aerial photo of 1,000 registered competitors heading to the highest point of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys during the Seven Mile Bridge Run on April 17, 2021, near Marathon, Florida. - The annual contest was canceled in 2020 because of Covid-19 and this year’s field was only comprised of runners who had registered in 2020. The race began in 1982 to mark the completion of a new Seven Mile Bridge as well as construction of 36 other spans to replace aging bridges that once carried the Florida Keys Oversea Railroad. (Photo by Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 18: A general view of Plumes of smoke as a fire ravages over Philip Kgosana Drive towards Roads Memorial and UCT on April 18, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. A section of Rhodes Memorial Restaurant has been gutted by the fire. (Photo by Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)
epaselect epa09140795 Kanye West 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers (R) are on display during a Sotheby's auction preview in Hong Kong, China, 17 April 2021. The shoes, worn by West in February 2008 during his performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, are expected to become the most expensive sneakers ever sold. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
epaselect epa09142484 Gerardo Rivera, fights his first bull of the afternoon named 'Reencuentro', 465kg, in the La Luz de Leon bullring, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, 17 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Ramirez
epaselect epa09142432 Colombian soldiers carry out military exercises, near the Buenavista Air Base, in La Guajira, Colombia, 17 April 2021. The Joint Task Combined Forces unit, which participated in the exercise, is responsible for security and defense of the La Guajira's east limit, on the border with Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
A woman is sprayed with disinfectant in a special cabin during a mass testing event at a sport complex in Bangkok on April 17, 2021, after the recent outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels in the State Bentley during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by LEON NEAL / various sources / AFP)