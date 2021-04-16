24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2021

1/18

Nepalese man poses for a picture during the 'Sindoor Jatra' festival as part of the Bisket Jatra festival in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 April 2021. Thousands of Nepalese gathered to celebrate the Bisket Jatra festival despite government request for no gatherings of more than 25 persons due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bisket festival is celebrated to mark the Nepali New Year 2076, especially in the ethnic Newar communities in Bhaktapur. During the festival ethnic newar devotees carry a chariot of Hindu gods and goddesses and smear vermilion-color powder on each other's faces. It is celebrated in hope of protection from all natural calamities and support for a good harvest for the coming year. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA