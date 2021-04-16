24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2021
Nepalese man poses for a picture during the 'Sindoor Jatra' festival as part of the Bisket Jatra festival in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 April 2021. Thousands of Nepalese gathered to celebrate the Bisket Jatra festival despite government request for no gatherings of more than 25 persons due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bisket festival is celebrated to mark the Nepali New Year 2076, especially in the ethnic Newar communities in Bhaktapur. During the festival ethnic newar devotees carry a chariot of Hindu gods and goddesses and smear vermilion-color powder on each other's faces. It is celebrated in hope of protection from all natural calamities and support for a good harvest for the coming year. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Evidence Leader Advocate Vas Soni, left, greets former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
David Goffin of Belgium in action during his quarter final match against Daniel Evans of Britain at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Dutch East India Company ship Amsterdam sails across the IJ to a temporary berth, from where it will return to the museum jetty at the Scheepvaartmuseum, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 16 April 2021. In recent months, the replica of an East Indies vessel has been undergoing major overhaul at a shipyard. EPA-EFE/Ramon van Flymen
A worker cleans the tomb of Napoleon I during the final restoration works under the 'Dome des Invalides' where his body lies under six separate sarcophagi at the Saint Louis des Invalides Cathedral in Paris, France, 16 April 2021. The French National Museum of the Invalides and the Napoleon Fondation financed the restoration as France prepares the celebrations of the bicentennial of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte, who died in exile on the island of Saint Helena on 05 May 1821. The official commemorations of his death is seen controversial in France among those considering Napoleon representing a dark part of the French history and those who support its legacy. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Spanish rider of Repsol Honda team, Marc Marquez, prepares for the first MotoGP free training session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Portugal at Algarve International race track, Portimao, Portugal, 16 April 2021. The Motorcycling Grand Prix of Portugal will take place on 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Marc Marquez rides during the first MotoGP free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, on April 16, 2021. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Muslims pray space apart to curb the spread of the coronavirus during Friday prayers on the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic at Istiqlal grand mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 April 2021. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A man walks near the pool in abandoned city of Prypyat, near Chernobyl, Ukraine, 15 April 2021. Ukraine will mark the 35th anniversary of Chernobyl tragedy on 26 April 2021. The explosion of reactor 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the early hours of 26 April 1986 is still regarded as the worst nuclear disaster ever. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A man rides a bike on an almost empty street during a new day of mandatory confinement given the advance of the covid-19 pandemic, in downtown Santiago, Chile, 15 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes
People visit the exhibition 'Klimt: the immersive experience' held at Digital Arts IDEAL in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 15 April 2021. The viewers immerse themselves in the Vienna of the turn of the century to experience firsthand the evolution of Klimt's work and its world with projections with more than 1,000 square meters of screen, experience with virtual reality glasses, exhibition spaces and interactive tools. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia
A protester and a riot policeman get caught in the flames as police officers try to detain him, during clashes between riot police and protesters outside the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, 15 April 2021. Students occupied the administration building of the university campus during protest against a new university security law. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
Knitted postbox toppers featuring Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are displayed on an iconic red postbox near Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 16, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. - Final preparations continued Friday in Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, as it emerged that his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will not be side by side as the family walks into the chapel. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
In this aerial photo boats are seen parked on the banks of the Buriganga River during a lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Dhaka on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman dives to make his crease during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 16, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
US actor Johnny Depp takes pictures during the photocall of the film "Minamata" at the BCN Film Fest on April 16, 2021 in Barcelona. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
San Francisco-based artist Liney D draws attention to social injustice by wearing a cape with her story written on it, in front of the Brooklyn Central Police Station in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 15, 2021. - Kim Potter, the policewoman who shot dead Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser, was arrested on Wednesday on manslaughter charges. Minneapolis has been roiled by nightly violent protests after Potter's shooting of Wright in his car on Sunday. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)
This picture taken on April 15, 2021 released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows an evening party for young students celebrating the birthday of their country's founder and Eternal President Kim Il Sung, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)