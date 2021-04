5/25

People crowd next to lava rivers caused by the Pacaya volcano, in the El Patrocinio village of San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, 13 April 2021 (issued 14 April 2021). The lava flows continue their course in the direction of the El Rodeo and El Patrocinio communities, nestled on the slopes of the Pacaya volcano, which has already been active for more than two months. Some of the villagers' houses are less than a kilometer away and the slow but steady advance of the lava rivers keeps the population in suspense. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba