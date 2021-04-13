24 hours in pictures, 13 April 2021
Michel Bega
A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People gather to watch the last sun sets of the year 2077 of the Nepali calendar at single tree hill in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 April 2021. The Nepalese are celebrating Nepali New Year 2078 which will begin on 14 April 2021 with various function and festival activities amid the risk of coronavirus covid-19 diseases. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Thabisile Dlamini hands a food parcel to Ivory Park resident Esther Tholo, 13 April 2021, as part of the accelerated 120 Days of Service Delivery programme. The food parcels were sponsored by the Department of Social Development. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference held after the cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 13 April 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo
Barbed wire fencing is erected in Ivory Park, 13 April 2021, where community members had been trying to put up shacks on privately owned land. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A health worker prepares to administer a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub in Naples, Campania, Italy, 13 April 2021. Over one million doses have been injected in Campania so far. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Police clash with supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), after they blocked a road to demand the release of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 April 2021. On 12 April, Pakistani authorities arrested Rizvi who has demanded that the French ambassador be expelled by 20 April, as supposedly agreed with the government earlier, resulting in protests and a blockade of roads by his supporters. The radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), led by the detained Islamist Saad Hussain Rizvi, led a blockade of the Pakistani capital by multiple hardline groups in November to protest against the caricatures of Prophet Mohammad and French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on Islam, considered blasphemous by Muslims. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
The Olympic Ring Monument installed on the water is seen through blossoming cherry trees in Tokyo, Japan, 13 April 2021, one day before the country starts its 100-day countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony. The Summer Olympic Games, rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to start on 23 July 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A woman pours traditional scented water over a Buddha statue to mark the Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 April 2021. Thailand celebrates the traditional new year Songkran festival, also known as water festival, with most events being cancelled following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A carcass of a lesser flamingo is seen after being electrocuted at the Lake Magadi, Great Rift Valley in Kajiado, Kenya, 11 April 2021 (issued 12 April 2021). According to community tourist guides at the lake, power lines supplying power to a chemical factory stationed at the lake has turned to death traps for migratory birds mainly flamingos. Tens of flamingos have been killed in the couple of weeks. They have been advocating for the power lines to be fitted with more bird diverters which are meant to distract the birds from the lines. Lake Magadi has been receiving a huge number of migratory flamingos migrating from lake Nakuru due to the high-water levels and contamination at lake Nakuru where there has been reported increase cases of flamingos deaths from suspected toxins in the contaminated lake. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Police ride their motorbikes with children during a police campaign in commemoration of Children's Day in La Paz, Bolivia, 12 April 2021. A group of Bolivian street children celebrated the Day of the Child in the country with an event in which they celebrated the presentation of a draft law to Parliament that claims their rights that have been 'invisible'. Picture: EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz
Matt Phillips (front-C) of West Bromwich scores the 2-0 leading during the English Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton in West Bromwich, Britain, 12 April 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Michael Steele
Malaysian muslims maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks as they attend first Taraweeh prayers on the eve of Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 12 April 2021. Fasting is seen as a way to physically and spiritually purify. Muslims often donate to charities during the month and feed the hungry. Many worshippers spend more time at mosques during Ramadan and use their downtime to recite the Quran. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
File picture. Mozambique army soldiers take a ride on a motorbike in the streets of Palma, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, 12 April 2021. The violence unleashed more than three years ago in Cabo Delgado province escalated again about two weeks ago, when armed groups first attacked the town of Palma. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOAO RELVAS
Smoke and fire rise over the building of the factory 'Nevskaya manufactory' located near the Oktyabrskaya embankment of the Neva in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 April 2021. Some 300 firefighters and 60 pieces of equipment and a helicopter are taking part in extinguishing the fire. One firefighter was killed when extinguishing the fire. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
US Capitol police officers gather prior to a ceremony honoring fellow officer William Evans at the U.S. Capitol on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Officer Evans, who was killed in the line of duty during the attack outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda today. Picture: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images/AFP
A woman walks past sculptures 'Young Rino' (C) and 'Rabbit' (L) by Olya Muravina in a park in Moscow during a warm spring day on April 13, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Snow covers the landscape near Hallein, Austria, on April 13, 2021. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)
This picture taken on April 12, 2021 shows tribesmen holding portraits of Britain's Prince Philip in the town of Yaohnanen, near the town of Yakel, a remote Pacific village on the island of Tanna in Vanuatu that worships Britain's Prince Philip, following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9. (Photo by Dan McGarry / AFP)
A Syrian man adjusts decorations for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Clock Square in Syria's rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib, on April 12, 2021. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
An employee serves guests in domes on the terrace outside the Black Dog Restaurant and Bar in Chester, northwest England, on April 12, 2021 as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. - Britons on Monday toasted a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions, with early morning pints -- and much-needed haircuts -- as the country took a tentative step towards the resumption of normal life. Businesses including non-essential retail, gyms, salons and outdoor hospitality were all able to open for the first time in months in the second step of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)