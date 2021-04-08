WATCH: Caster Semenya in inspiring video to overturn IAAF ruling

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya is still fighting a ruling by world athletics in 2019 and she has gained an extra ally in her legal battle.

The World Athletics board formally known as IAAF ruled in 2019 that female runners who produce testosterone at levels higher than other women have to take hormone suppressants to lower their testosterone levels.

Semenya took a strong stance against this because she has naturally higher testosterone levels than most of her competitors. It is believed this is because it is assumed to be hyper androgenic.

Her appeals have been dismissed by both the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) and the Switzerland Supreme Court. Semenya wants to compete without taking the suppressants and says this action isn’t just for herself but women athletes in general.

Beauty company Lux has supported her stance, releasing a powerful advertising campaign on Wednesday. In the ad, “I Stand With Caster” the brand says it believes women should not be judged on how they look and that women should not be stripped of what makes them who they are.

Semenya said: “I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what.”

I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what????????.Salute to @LUX_SA SA for standing behind me and women all over the globe #MyBeauty #MyStrength #IstandWithCaster ???? pic.twitter.com/eccW8XsVt6 — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) April 7, 2021

Lux said: “Many super athletes are born with extraordinary biology. Like them, Caster Semenya was born this way. So why ban her? We believe no woman should be stripped of being a woman. Let Caster run free.”

The campaign is linked to a petition to overturn the decision by the European Court of Human Rights, which people can sign here.

Many have signed the petition, including notable faces such as Lerato Sengadi.

#IStandWithCaster https://t.co/EZhxYj82bl Please sign and share this petition. @caster800m is our national hero, we have to stand with her! ❤️???????? — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 7, 2021

