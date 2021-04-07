24 hours in pictures, 7 April 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world. For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
This video frame grab taken from footage released by The Turkish Presidency on April 6, 2021, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) receiving EU Council President Charles Michel (C) and President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. – The European Commission hit out April 7, 2021, at a diplomatic snub that left its head Ursula von der Leyen without a chair as male counterparts sat down at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Video from the April 6, 2021, encounter in Ankara showed von der Leyen flummoxed as the Turkish leader and European Council president Charles Michel took the only two chairs in front of their flags. (Photo by – / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: Michael Greller, caddie for Jordan Spieth of the United States, works on the first green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(From L) Candidate chamber chairman and women Martin Bosma (PVV), Khadija Arib (Pvda) and Vera Bergkamp (D66) are pictured prior to the election of a new chairman of the House of Representatives in The Hague on April 7, 2021. (Photo by Bart Maat / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT / Bart Maat,Den Haag,khadija arib,martin bosma,521973,(VLTR) Candidate chamber chairmen Martin Bosma (PVV), Khadija Arib (Pvda) and Vera Bergkamp (D66) prior to the election of a new chairman of the House of Representatives in The Hague, The Netherlands. ANP BART MAAT,House of Representatives elects new chairman netherlands out – belgium out
A woman walks along a near-deserted street in Truro, Cornwall in southwest England on April 7, 2021, prior to preparations for re-opening on April 12 as lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19 are eased. – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and outdoor hospitality will reopen in England from April 12, as criteria for moving forward with a second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions in England had been met. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Soldiers stand guard outside an army compound near the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon on April 7, 2021, as the country remains in turmoil after the February military coup. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Workers load tobacco bales during the official opening of the tobacco selling season with few farmers in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Tobacco Sales Floors (TSF) in Harare on April 7, 2021. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)
This photo taken and handout by the Italian Finance Ministry on April 7, 2021 shows Italy’s Economy Minister, Daniele Franco (Rear C-R) taking part in the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors videoconference meeting in Rome. (Photo by Handout / ITALIAN FINANCE MINISTRY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / ITALIAN FINANCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
An orthodox nun lights candles during a service marking the Holiday of Annunciation in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, on April 7, 2021. – In Christianity, Annunciation celebrates the revelation to the Virgin Mary that she would bear a son, Jesus. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon (R), wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, poses for a photograph with a member of the public as she campaigns in Queens Park, Glasgow, on April 7, 2021, ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament election which is to be held on May 6, 2021. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell / POOL / AFP)
People work outside a closed pub in Truro, Cornwall in southwest England on April 7, 2021, prior to preparations for re-opening on April 12 as lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19 are eased. – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and outdoor hospitality will reopen in England from April 12, as criteria for moving forward with a second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions in England had been met. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
An inhabitant sits on one of the blue chairs facing the Mediterranean sea, on the “Promenade des Anglais”, in the French riviera city of Nice, on April 7, 2021 while the sky is clouding over. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
French Adrien Petit of Total Direct Energie (C) gets up after falling during the 109h edition of the "Scheldeprijs" one day cycling race, 193,8 km from Terneuzen in the Netherlands to Schoten in Belgium, on April 7 2021. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Israeli Efroni T-6 Texan II planes perform stunts during a rehearsal, in the sky above the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, 2021, a week ahead of Israel’s 73rd independence day (Yom HaAtzmaut). (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
A Georgian believer wearing a face mask stands next to a cross pattee during a mass marking the Holiday of Annunciation in Tbilisi on April 7, 2021. – In Christianity, Annunciation celebrates the revelation to the Virgin Mary that she would bear a son, Jesus. (Photo by Vano Shlamov / AFP)
An elderly man wearing a face mask walks past anti-riot policemen during a protest of workers of the ex Embraco-Whirlpool factory against the government’s policy and the company, asking them to save jobs and keep the Riva di Chieri factory open, on April 7, 2021 on Piazza Castello in Turin. – Workers say that since Whirlpool decided in 2018 to exit the compressor market, and after Ventures (Ex Embraco) was selected to lead the reindustrialization of the site, the company has not fulfilled its commitments and has been failing to pay the workers despite having benefited from the resources of the Escrow fund. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Palestinian medics collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 testing at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on April 7, 2021. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
This handout photo taken on April 6, 2021 and released by the Norwegian Coast Guard on April 7, 2021 shows the Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika adrift at sea off Norway. – The Dutch cargo ship which has been adrift in rough seas off Norway for two days following a dramatic rescue of its crew is to be towed to calmer waters on April 7 if weather conditions permit, maritime authorities said. Two Norwegian tugboats chartered by Dutch company Smit Salvage sailed to the area overnight, and four Smit employees will be lowered onto the stricken Eemslift Hendrika by helicopter, Hans-Petter Mortensholm of the Norwegian maritime authority Kystverket told AFP. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP) / Norway OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / NORWEGIAN COAST GUARD” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A soldier in a watchtower stand guard at the courthouse of Sincan, outside Ankara, on April 7, 2021, during the verdict hearing in the trial of 497 defendants over the 2016 failed coup attempt. – A Turkish court on April 7 sentenced four former soldiers to life in jail for their roles in a failed 2016 bid to oust the president, state news agency Anadolu reported. They were jailed as part of a trial of 497 suspects in Ankara looking into the presidential guard’s actions during the coup attempt, which included a raid on the state broadcaster. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
This photograph taken at dawn on April 7, 2021 shows an aerial view of smoke rising from fires lit in the vineyards to protect them from frost at the heart of the Vouvray vineyard in Touraine. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Residents make their way past damage along a street in Dili on April 6, 2021, after Tropical Cyclone Seroja battered the Southeast Asian nation, killing dozens and leaving thousands homeless. (Photo by VALENTINO DARIEL SOUSA / AFP)
