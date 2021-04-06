24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2021

17/21

Protesters with the Lion and Sun flag of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an Iranian opposition group, are seen near the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran will hold talks. – The US will participate in discussions in Vienna to try to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power. However, they will not be at the same table as Tehran and it is the Europeans who will serve as intermediaries between the two parties, in the hope of achieving concrete results after two months of impasse. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)