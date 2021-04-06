24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world. For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Spain’s Minister for Social Rights and 2030 Agenda Ione Belarra arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on April 06, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Russian police officers guard the entrance to the penal colony N2, where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to serve a two-and-a-half year prison term for violating parole, in the town of Pokrov on April 6, 2021. – The Alliance of Doctors medical trade union said it would organise a protest outside the penal colony in Pokrov on Tuesday, demanding Navalny receive adequate medical treatment. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Park Young-sun (C), a candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, poses with her supporters during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election in Seoul on April 6, 2021. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
A health worker prepares to inoculate the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus to Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka, at the Colombo Port City project premises, in Colombo on April 6, 2021, after local health authorities cleared the use of the Chinese-made jab only for Chinese nationals resident in the island. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
A health worker prepares to inoculate the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka, at the Colombo Port City project premises, in Colombo on April 6, 2021, after local health authorities cleared the use of the Chinese-made jab only for Chinese nationals resident in the island. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Russian police officers guard the entrance to the penal colony N2, where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to serve a two-and-a-half year prison term for violating parole, in the town of Pokrov on April 6, 2021. – The Alliance of Doctors medical trade union said it would organise a protest outside the penal colony in Pokrov on Tuesday, demanding Navalny to receive adequate medical treatment. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
An empty table is seen outside a cafe during a sleet shower in Saarbruecken, western Germany, on April 6, 2021, as the border state of Saarland on Tuesday partially reopened during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. – Germans in the tiny border state of Saarland returned to cafes, cinemas and cultural venues on April 6, even as the rest of the country faces tighter coronavirus restrictions amid rising case numbers. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
A woman takes a drink outside at a cafe during a sleet shower in Saarbruecken, western Germany, on April 6, 2021, as the border state of Saarland on Tuesday partially reopened during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. – Germans in the tiny border state of Saarland returned to cafes, cinemas and cultural venues on April 6, even as the rest of the country faces tighter coronavirus restrictions amid rising case numbers. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
People shop for groceries and supplies at a supermarket in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on April 6, 2021, as they prepare a week ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
Visitors view an exhibition at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance centre, on the eve of the ceremonies marking the Holocaust remembrance day in Jerusalem on April 6, 2021. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
A senior citizen receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Quetta on April 6, 2021. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
A Palestinian rides a bicycle past the closed gate of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 6, 2021, amidst a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Children play with a football by the closed gate of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 6, 2021, amidst a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Thousands of Feyenoord fans’ banners are removed from De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, on April 6, 2021, ahead of the cup final football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse Arnhem. (Photo by Robin Utrecht / various sources / AFP) / Netherlands OUT / Robin Utrecht,ROBIN UTRECHT,bin,ROBIN UTRECHT,In the run-up to the cup final between Ajax and Vitesse, thousands of banners with statements of support to Feyenoord will be removed from De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, April 6, 2021. The banners had to be removed because the final must be played on neutral ground in a neutral environment. ANP ROBIN UTRECHT
A woman shops at a supermarket in Shinjuku district of Tokyo on April 6, 2021. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
This handout picture released on April 6, 2021 by the Russian Foreign Ministry shows India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as he attends a press conference following his meeting with his Russian counterpart in New Delhi. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / Russian Foreign Ministry / handout ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Protesters with the Lion and Sun flag of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an Iranian opposition group, are seen near the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran will hold talks. – The US will participate in discussions in Vienna to try to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power. However, they will not be at the same table as Tehran and it is the Europeans who will serve as intermediaries between the two parties, in the hope of achieving concrete results after two months of impasse. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Ove Davidsen casts his ballot at a polling station in Greenland’s capital Nuuk, on April 6, 2021. – The autonomous Danish territory of Greenland votes Tuesday in legislative elections, after a campaign focused on a disputed mining project, as the Arctic island confronts first-hand the effects of global warming. (Photo by Christian KLINDT SOLBECK / AFP)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to AstraZeneca in Macclesfield, Chesire, northwest England on April 6, 2021, to learn more about their $500 million (£360 million) investment into the Macclesfield site. (Photo by Dave Thompson / POOL / AFP)
A nurse prepares a serynge with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at the Robert Picque military hospital (HIA) in Villenave-d’Ornon, southwestern France, on April 6, 2021, during a vaccination campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)
A handout photo made available by NASA shows the service structure being lifted into position around the Soyuz rocket at the launch pad at Site 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 06 April 2021. Expedition 65 NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy are scheduled to launch aboard their Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on 09 April. EPA-EFE/NASA/Bill Ingalls HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
