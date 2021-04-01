Norma Mngoma forgives ex Malusi Gigaba ‘not that he deserves it’

The estranged wife of politician Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma has spoken out about the past eight months of her legal battle with the Hawks and the charges brought against her that were subsequently dropped.

Late in March, Mngoma would have breathed a sign of relief when charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property against her were dropped in the Pretoria’s Magistrates Court.

Mgnoma was arrested after allegedly causing extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by Gigaba.

Giving a detailed account about how this legal case took a mental toll on her, she shared on Instagram on Thursday that she couldn’t hold back the “tears” during her first court appearance back in July last year. In her post she says that she and Gigaba were still on good terms despite their private life being in the headlines.

“I was asking myself how did we get here, I saw my legal team working so hard fighting for me, tears ran down my face, for few minutes my mind went back on the day I got arrested. I remember that morning my ex-husband was typing my assignment and I was writing my other assignment because I was behind with my school work, since all my gadgets were with the hawks, he came in my room and said ‘the hawks are here again’ I jumped with the smile I thought they were bringing my gadgets since they said they will bring them once they are finish with their investigation…My body froze.”

She says Gigaba was just as shocked at her arrest. “I said these people are arresting me he said no ways how, he is coming with me, we all did a convoy to the police station,” she wrote.

Mngoma explains that her first experience in a jail cell was tough but her estranged husband helped her during the process. Gigaba tried to deliver her food and a blanket when she requested them but was denied because this was not permitted. When her lawyer informed her about her docket, it was revealed that Gigaba was the one who pressed the charges.

“I got the shock of my life that my ex-husband is the one who got me arrested, the prosecutor said I’m not allowed to go home at that state I must go with a friend until I appear in court…Even today I still have so many questions but will ask them one day.”

Mngoma dropped more shockers, that she first heard about their divorce through a Sunday newspaper.

“I heard about my divorce from the Sunday World first and I wanted to challenge that and a month later it came, I knew that I was facing war and I quickly prepared myself for it. ”

Mngoma says she is up for the fight and never has never been as strong as she is now.

“The saddest part about this I have never ever thought that love can turn into hate and betrayal like this, someone that I supported and gave him my life even when he didn’t deserve my loyalty.”

She concludes that she does forgive him, “not that he deserves it but I do it as my part of my healing process”.

