24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
Law enforcement agencies at the launch of Easter holidays road campaign at N3 Heidelberg Weighbridge, 31 March 2021, in anticipation of increased traffic volumes. Law enforcements are going to stage massive operations on major routes from Thursday due to increased traffic volumes ahead of the Easter long weekend. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Law enforcement agencies at the launch of Easter holidays road campaign at N3 Heidelberg Weighbridge, 31 March 2021, in anticipation of increased traffic volumes. Law enforcements are going to stage massive operations on major routes from Thursday due to increased traffic volumes ahead of the Easter long weekend. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Workers from the Afrika Tikkun charity load a truck with donated food during the launch of Agri SA’s 2021 Surplus Food Aid Campaign at the Johannesburg Market in City Deep, 31 March 2021. The campaign which is run in collaboration with the Mike Loutfie foundation, Total SA and the RSA group will be distributing an estimated 30 tonnes of produce to various charities, which will then be distributed to the various communities in need. Picture: Neil McCartney
Workers from the Afrika Tikkun charity load a truck with donated food during the launch of Agri SA’s 2021 Surplus Food Aid Campaign at the Johannesburg Market in City Deep, 31 March 2021. The campaign which is run in collaboration with the Mike Loutfie foundation, Total SA and the RSA group will be distributing an estimated 30 tonnes of produce to various charities, which will then be distributed to the various communities in need. Picture: Neil McCartney
Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke addressing members of the media at a briefing to release the audit outcomes of national and provincial departments as well as their entities held at GCIS – Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. 31/03/2021. Ntswe Mokoena.
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 30: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards on March 30, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Gosling / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)
This handout from the Karen Information Center taken and released to AFP on March 31, 2021 shows ethnic Karen people taking part in an anti-military coup demonstration in Hlaingbwe township, in eastern Myanmar’s Karen state. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP) / —–EDITORS NOTE — RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / KAREN INFORMATION CENTER ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Dinesh Chandimal (2L) of Sri Lanka walks off the field dismissed by Shannon Gabriel (R) of West Indies during day 3 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 31, 2021. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
A Tunisian farmer cultivates agricultural land using a traditional method in the Ghar el-Melh region, near Bizerte, in northeastern Tunisia on March 31, 2021. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
A Tunisian farmer picks up lettuce from cultivated land in the Ghar el-Melh region, near Bizerte, in northeastern Tunisia on March 31, 2021. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
A visitor takes pictures next to a painting entitled “Selfportrait” by Franco-Chinese artist, Yan Pei-Ming, during a press visit of the exhibition “In the Name of the Father” devoted to his work at the Unterlinden museum in Colmar, eastern France, on March 31, 2021. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION
People enjoy the sunshine in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, northern England, on March 31, 2021 as England’s third Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased on March 29, allowing groups of up to six people to meet outside. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Prisoners of war, loyal to the forces of Libya’s eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, are pictured upon their release by the new Libyan unity government on March 31, 2021 in the port city of Zawiya, 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, following the latest peace deal between the North African country’s former rival governments. – The two sides have completed more than one prisoner swap this year as Libya’s eastern administration officially handed over power to a new executive that is meant to unify the war-torn country and steer it towards elections late this year. The Government of National Unity (GNU), selected through a UN-supported process, is the latest internationally backed bid to end a decade of chaos in the North African nation and unite rival administrations. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)
The relatives of prisoners of war, loyal to the forces of Libya’s eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, wait for their release by the new Libyan unity government on March 31, 2021 in the port city of Zawiya, 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, following the latest peace deal between the North African country’s former rival governments. – The two sides have completed more than one prisoner swap this year as Libya’s eastern administration officially handed over power to a new executive that is meant to unify the war-torn country and steer it towards elections late this year. The Government of National Unity (GNU), selected through a UN-supported process, is the latest internationally backed bid to end a decade of chaos in the North African nation and unite rival administrations. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)
A man jogs past a banner which reads “More pay for care work” in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on March 31, 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. (Photo by DAVID GANNON / AFP)
The Biden’s dog Major is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2021. – First dogs Champ and Major Biden are back at the White House after spending part of the month in Delaware, where Major underwent training after causing a “minor injury”. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP)
Israeli security forces stand guard as religious Jews march in procession towards the tomb of Atnaeil Ben Kinaz, a Jewish religious site, in the divided city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 31, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
Elderly people sit after they receive a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 during a vaccination operation at the Polyclinic in Skopje on March 31, 2021. – North Macedonia has started its campaign of vaccination against Covid-19 with the delivery of 24,000 doses under the EU’s Covax mechanism to help low- and middle-income countries fight the pandemic. (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP)
People walk on March 31, 2020 by a metal monolith that has popped up on Sa Conca beach in Castell-Platja D’Aro, near Girona, the latest in a string of similar objects that have recently appeared around the world since a first similar column appeared in a desert of Utah, United States in November 2020. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
A man walks past a mural showing the face of George Floyd, an unarmed handcuffed black man who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck during an arrest in the US, painted on a section of Israel’s controversial separation barrier in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on March 31, 2021. – The teenager who took the viral video of George Floyd’s death said on March 30, at the trial of the white police officer charged with killing the 46-year-old Black man that she knew at the time “it wasn’t right.” Darnella Frazier, 18, was among the witnesses who gave emotional testimony on Tuesday at the high-profile trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death, which was captured on video by Frazier and seen by millions, sparking anti-racism protests around the globe. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
