Multimedia 31.3.2021 05:14 pm

24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2021

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: 10 million tons of food ends up in landfills every year  31.3.2021
In pictures: 365 days of lockdown 27.3.2021
24 Hours in pictures, 26 March 2021 26.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend

TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Eish! Child unknowingly tweets US ‘nuclear launch code’

Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

today in print

Read Today's edition