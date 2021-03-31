24 hours in pictures, 31 March 2021

14/20

The relatives of prisoners of war, loyal to the forces of Libya’s eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, wait for their release by the new Libyan unity government on March 31, 2021 in the port city of Zawiya, 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, following the latest peace deal between the North African country’s former rival governments. – The two sides have completed more than one prisoner swap this year as Libya’s eastern administration officially handed over power to a new executive that is meant to unify the war-torn country and steer it towards elections late this year. The Government of National Unity (GNU), selected through a UN-supported process, is the latest internationally backed bid to end a decade of chaos in the North African nation and unite rival administrations. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)