Tracy Lee Stark

In a country where millions are food insecure, solutions are being sought to eliminate the millions of tons of food wasted in South Africa.

More than 10 million tons of food land up in landfills in South Africa every year.

This was revealed at a recent event hosted by international organisation WasteAid in Midrand, Gauteng.

The event was attended by major role players in South Africa’s food waste management sector.

The aim was to find solutions to eliminate food waste in a country where millions are food insecure.

