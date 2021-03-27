In pictures: 365 days of lockdown

Citizen photographers captured a new way of living from Day 1 of the national lockdown that began on the 27th of March 2020.
The isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system used to transport positive Covid-19 patients in the City of Tshwane’s Special Infection Unit vehicle at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria on December 30, 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Coffins are pictured inside the mortuary Vuyo’s Funeral Services in Soweto, 13 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
An elderly lady being admitted at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SAPS members destroy liquor in Johannesburg, 2 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
General views of the George Goch Station, 10 September 2020, as it experiences rampant theft of cables and steel surrounding the train railway network. Picture: Michel Bega
An overgrown tree along Nelmapius road in Irene can be seen after someone gave it eyes, a mouth and put the words Corona Ogre, 10 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A 20 pack of Rudland and George cigarettes, known as RG Blue manufactured by Gold Leaf Tobacco, 18 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Klipspruit West Secondary School student, Nkosikhona Goqa on one of the bicycles in Soweto, 11 August 2020, donated by Soweto Business Access and South Africa’s leading consumer brands to the Heroes Delivery Service initiative to bring safe, convenient shopping to Soweto through Whatsapp. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
Fitness enthusiasts at Northcliff Crossfit take part in exercises as a form of demonstration, 5 August 2020, in the #SaveOurGyms campaign. The gyming industry and fitness enthusiasts took part in a nationwide demonstration calling on government to open gyms saving livelihoods associated to the gym industry and promoting healthy living. Picture: Michel Bega
Evarton residents walk past COVID – 19 Wall Mural outside Oarabile Learning and Childhood Development Day Care Centre south of Johannesburg, 27 July 2020. South Africa has recorded 445 433 COVID-19 cases, 6769 deaths and 265 077 recoveries. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A bulldozer can be seen digging graves at the Honingnestkrans graveyard in Pretoria, 8 July 2020. The site is being prepared for an influx of Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Jacques Nelles
11 year old Grade 6 learner, Kayla Maseti and fellow schoolmates sit in specially demarcated spaces on the schools field to allow for social distancing during break at Edenglen Primary School in Edenglen, 6 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Shoppers queue to buy alcohol at the Makro Liquor Store, Clearwater Crossing in Roodepoort, 1 June 2020, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Deputy Principal, Ms Auckland demonstrates the “Virus Cleaning Machine” sanitisation tunnel that everyone will go through at Edenglen Primary school in Edenvale ahead of Grade 7 pupils returning to school on Monday. Picture: Neil McCartney
Residents of Msawawa, Cosmo City push wheelbarrows with donated food to fellow residents, 28 May 2020, as part of a food donation operation organised by the Mahlasedi Foundation and Kazang during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the week the operation has donated R11million worth of food to 10 000 households. The wheelbarrow pushers were also remunerated for their efforts. Picture: Michel Bega
Craig Pedro from Cape Town and Soloist Mario Gaglione from Italy are dancers from the Joburg Ballet company, they continue to do rehearsals at home via Zoom, 22 May 2020. The performing arts has been one of the hardest hit industries with the Joburg ballet having to cancel all upcoming stage shows until the lockdown is lifted. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Some of the thousands of residents from an informal settlement in Mooiplaas, Spruit can be seen queueing to receive food parcels donated by the Spruit Forum and several NGO’s, 14 May 2020, Pretoria. Social distancing was only practiced in the front section of the queue and many people have been queuing since the night before. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Children can be seen queuing in the Munsieville township for meals cooked daily by the Sonders family, 7 May 2020, Krugersdorp. Ingredients and food parcels are sponsored by African Lighthouse and is then prepared and handed out to the Munsieville community. Picture: Jacques Nelles
City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC of Housing Mlungisi Mabaso was in Denver to receive donations of food from various charities at the Denver Men’s Hostel in Denver, 7 May 2020, to be distributed among the many families who live there. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A man sells masks outside Jabulani Mall, Soweto, 4 May 2020. wearing masks outside is obligatory under the restrictions of Level 4 lockdown that started on 1 May 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Queues at a screening and testing site in Alexandra Stadium, 27 April 2020. The mobile testing vehicles targeted Joburgs epicenter region E, and had testing vehicles all around the area which included Sandton, Marlboro Riverclub and Modderfontein amongst others. Picture: Neil McCartney
Department of Transport Workers can be seen sanitizing Taxi’s along Solomon Mhalhangu road in Mamelodi, 6 April 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Two Black Label Beers that cost The Citizen journalist R40 each in Florida, Johannesburg, 2 April 2020, on the 7th day of national shutdown. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Matthews Rakomane arrived yesterday at the Municipal building in Lyttleton where some of the Homeless people in nearby areas will be moved in order to keep them off the streets during the 21 day lockdown, 31 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A police vehicle is seen on a patrol in Johannesburg, 27 March 2020, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Many sleep on the floor, the 26 tents are not enough to house them all, Caledonian Stadium, 29 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
JMPD officer Tebogo Shabalala helps Gogo Xaba at SASSA paypoint at Aexandra Plaza in Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, for their grants. SASSA paypoints are going to be paid from 30 and 31st of March, starting with older people and people with disabilities. Other Social grants are going to be paid on 1st of April. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
A member of the SANDF questions a pedestrian, 27 March 2020, in Johannesurg, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Michel Bega
A police vehicle is seen on a patrol through the empty Gandhi Square bus terminal in Johannesburg, 27 March 2020, on day one of the 21 day national lockdown, following President Cyril Ramaphosa declaration of a National Disaster as a result of the Coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
The N3 highway in Bedfordview during the first day of lockdown, 27 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
A homeless man walks through Bree taxi rank after the 12 pm curfew for lockdown in South Africa, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Yeoville residents in Johannesburg queue outside Boxer, 26 March 2020, before the Lockdown. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
Rainbow illustrations are pictured around Johannesburg, 26 March 2020. The rainbow pictures drawn by children are springing up across the country as well as world wide to spread a message of hope during the Covid 19 pandemic. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A warning sign and bio-hazard waste box at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park, 12 March 2020. Picture Neil McCartney
