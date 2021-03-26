WATCH: Twitter asks for ice cream playdate between Cassper and two-year-old mini-me

A two-year-old boy has captured the hearts of South Africans for the talented dance moves of his biggest musical inspiration Cassper Nyovest.

Bonolo shared the post of her son, Kaboentle, dancing like Nyovest. The musician says he wants to meet the little one and Twitter agrees this meet up needs to happen.

This video has been shared thousands of times this week. Dressed in a similar outfit to Nyovest, Bonolo said they were overwhelmed by the warm feedback with celebrities such as Siv Ngesi and Cassper himself sharing it to their thousands of followers. His impressive dance moves even made it onto TV.

Thanks to all your Retweets, we’ve made it to @etv news. So humbled by this ????????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️@casspernyovest they’re challenging us ????#KaboentleDancesToCassper pic.twitter.com/X8aoP7wfDA — Bonolo Maruping (@BonoloMaruping_) March 23, 2021

People are hoping Cassper does actually meet the young boy and tweeps suggested an ice cream date was perfect for their meet up.

Young man deserves an ice cream date with malome Cassper. So adorable! — Phumzile (@7a9a7ae1786841f) March 21, 2021

@casspernyovest must do honorable thing and take this genius out on Ice cream date… It will mean a world to him… — Moumelelo (@moumelelo) March 21, 2021

@casspernyovest ice cream date with the kid hle ???? — Maggie (@Maggie01171049) March 21, 2021

