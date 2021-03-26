Multimedia 26.3.2021 03:14 pm

WATCH: Twitter asks for ice cream playdate between Cassper and two-year-old mini-me

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Cassper Nyovest and two-year-old Kabontle. Picture: Screengrab

Bonolo shared a post of her two-year-old son dancing to Cassper Nyovest and people want the rapper to meet up with the talented young dancer.

A two-year-old boy has captured the hearts of South Africans for the talented dance moves of his biggest musical inspiration Cassper Nyovest.

Bonolo shared the post of her son, Kaboentle, dancing like Nyovest. The musician says he wants to meet the little one and Twitter agrees this meet up needs to happen.

Watch the video above on the latest news in the world of entertainment and lifestyle this week.

This video has been shared thousands of times this week. Dressed in a similar outfit to Nyovest, Bonolo said they were overwhelmed by the warm feedback with celebrities such as Siv Ngesi and Cassper himself sharing it to their thousands of followers. His impressive dance moves even made it onto TV.

People are hoping Cassper does actually meet the young boy and tweeps suggested an ice cream date was perfect for their meet up.

