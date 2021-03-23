24 hours in pictures, 23 March 2021

17/20

Chief Spiritual Adviser Mia Hilborn places flowers near the statue of Crimean War nurse Mary Seacole during a ceremony to observe a minute’s silence on the first anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown, at St Thomas’ Hospital, central London on March 23, 2021. – Britain on Tuesday marked the anniversary of its first coronavirus lockdown with a minute’s silence in tribute to the more than 126,000 people who have died — one of the world’s worst tolls. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)