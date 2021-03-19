WATCH: Which roles will Menzi Ngubane be forever remembered for?

Actor Menzi Ngubane has been hailed as an enormous talent with a generous heart and will be remembered for his big heart and legendary contributions to the arts.

Ngubane passed away last Saturday after suffering a stroke at his home. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Ngubane’s acting career spanned over 25 years and as a versatile actor, his characters ranged from gangsters, villains to a respectable husband.

Most remembered for his roles in Generations as Sibusiso Dlomo, the drunken, charismatic teacher Elliott on Yizo Yizo and appearances on the film How to steal two million and Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Isibaya.

Fans shared their thoughts on which roles they will forever remember Menzi for.

R.I.P to the G.O.A.T Knew him on the screens since he was Qijimbi to Mazwi Phaaa!! Wuuuu!! Ngamla (Dlomo) and more recently as Judas and he killed them all roles saddest news indeed we Will forever miss you…#MenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/d2JNoxsyoN — ???????????????? ???????????????????? (????????????????????????????????) (@Mpho_Blackstone) March 13, 2021

Mazwi and Sibusiso Dlomo will always be a big part of my childhood memories and Menzi Ngubane is the man to thank for that. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/V4O6AqXKU1 — Snoe (@Marcie_Sinoe) March 13, 2021

Saddened by the death of one of our greatest and most powerful actors o Menzi Ngubane. A true great talent @menzingubaneza was from Cijimpi to Mazwi to Sibusiso Dlomo to Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya, you were fantastic! We were blessed to witness your great talent.???? #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/kTfcq2ACyt — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) March 13, 2021



