WATCH: Which roles will Menzi Ngubane be forever remembered for?

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Actress Lerato Mvelase sings during the memorial service for Menzi Ngubane held at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton on Thursday. Picture: Neil McCartney

Star’s acting career spans over 25 years and as a versatile performer, his characters ranged from gangsters, villains to a respectable husband.

Actor Menzi Ngubane has been hailed as an enormous talent with a generous heart and will be remembered for his big heart and legendary contributions to the arts.

Ngubane passed away last Saturday after suffering a stroke at his home. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Ngubane’s acting career spanned over 25 years and as a versatile actor, his characters ranged from gangsters, villains to a respectable husband.

Most remembered for his roles in Generations as Sibusiso Dlomo, the drunken, charismatic teacher Elliott on Yizo Yizo and appearances on the film How to steal two million and Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Isibaya. 

Fans shared their thoughts on which roles they will forever remember Menzi for.


Watch the video above for all the latest on what happened in the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

