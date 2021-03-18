24 Hours in pictures, 18 March 2021

9/22

A boy splashes himself with water in the Atbarah river near the village of Dukouli within the Quraysha locality, located in the Fashaqa al-Sughra agricultural region of Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state on March 16, 2021. – The decades-old border dispute over the Fashaqa fertile farmland region, sandwiched between the Atbarah and Setit (or Tekeze) rivers, and where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state, dates back decades, feeding regional rivalry and even sparking fears of broader conflict. With the zone contested, the exact area is not clear, but Fashaqa covers some 12,000 square kilometres (4,630 square miles), an area claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)