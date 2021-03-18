24 Hours in pictures, 18 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
A young Zulu maiden dances during the memorial service of King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, South Africa, on March 18, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / POOL / AFP)
King Goodwill Zwelithini’s bother Prince Mbonisi Zulu looks on during his memorial service at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, South Africa, on March 18, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / POOL / AFP)
Charlene, Princess of Monaco (L) reacts during the memorial service of King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, South Africa, on March 18, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / POOL / AFP)
Nthokozisi Zulu a Taxi driver dressed in his traditional garb at a shopping centre in Centurion, 17 March 2021. Nthokozisi will be wearing his traditional attire until the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu has been planted and laid to rest. Picture: Jacques Nelles
epa09081745 An artist sits behind a net and placard as artist, including clowns and puppeteers demonstrate during a week-long demonstration calling for answers from the National Arts Council about the COVID-19 coronavirus stimulus package, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 March 2021. The artist are demonstrating because the PESP (Presidential Stimulus Package) that was promised in 2020 to help struggling artists effected by a loss of work due to the pandemic has been blighted by corruption allegations. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Sonia Mbele speaks during the memorial service for Menzi Ngubane held at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton, 18 March 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Thapelo Mokoena speaks during the memorial service for Menzi Ngubane held at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton, 18 March 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Menzi Ngubane ‘s wife, Lerato and daughter, Aisha during the memorial service for Menzi Ngubane held at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton, 18 March 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
A boy splashes himself with water in the Atbarah river near the village of Dukouli within the Quraysha locality, located in the Fashaqa al-Sughra agricultural region of Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state on March 16, 2021. – The decades-old border dispute over the Fashaqa fertile farmland region, sandwiched between the Atbarah and Setit (or Tekeze) rivers, and where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state, dates back decades, feeding regional rivalry and even sparking fears of broader conflict. With the zone contested, the exact area is not clear, but Fashaqa covers some 12,000 square kilometres (4,630 square miles), an area claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
Animals seen in front of a wall graffiti of Trinamool Congress party, ahead of assembly election in Kolkata, India, 18 March 2021. The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases between 27 March to 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Tombs of the victims of Covid-19 in the cemetery of Milan, 18 March 2021. Italy set up a COVID-19 victims remembrance day on 18 March each year, according to a bill approved by a Senate panel on 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO
Demonstration of taxi drivers against the return of Uber to Barcelona, a slow motion march through the streets of Barcelona, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia
Smoke rises from a boat as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries destroyed two illegal fishing boats from Malaysia, off the coast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia 18 March 2021. Indonesia has destroyed illegal foreign fishing boats across the country as part of an ongoing push to stop illegal fishing in its waters. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
A boy looks out of a shattered window in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 March 2021. At least four people were killed and eleven others injured after a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a minibus carrying employees of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, went off in Kabul. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
A honey bee sucks nectar out of an almond flower at a garden in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 March 2021. Almond bloom heralds arrival of spring season in Kashmir after a long spell of winter. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A sculpture by artist Jacques Tilly with the slogan ’11 years of relentless reappraisal of the abuse cases!’ is seen in front of the cathedral in Cologne, Germany, 17 March 2021. The new expert report on abuse and sexualised violence in the Archdiocese of Cologne will be presented on 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
N’Golo Kante (L) of Chelsea in action against Renan Lodi (R) of Atletico during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Britain, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
COSATU members picket outside US embassy in Sandton Johannesburg, 18 March 2021, to ask US government and its people to support the struggle of the people of Palestine. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
COSATU members picket outside USA embassy in Sandton Johannesburg, 18 March 2021, to ask US government and its people to support the struggle of the people of Palestine. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A man skates past a COVID-19 related graffiti by artist Luciano Cranio, at a skate park in Sapucaia do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on March 17, 2021. – The state of Rio Grande do Sul reported a record of 502 deaths in 24 hours on March 16 and began to impose severe restrictions due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)
Baikal, a 14-year-old Siberian tiger, undergoes a dental surgery to cure an infection, at the Mulhouse Zoological and Botanical Park on March 17, 2021. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
A well-wisher reflects near floral tributes in honour of Sarah Everard, the missing woman whose remains were found in woodland in Kent, at the bandstand on Clapham Common in south London on March 17, 2021. – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday Britain needed “a change in our culture” to tackle violence against women and girls, as he came under pressure over the government’s response to the issue which has been thrust into the national spotlight following the disappearance this month of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose remains were found in woodland last week. A serving London police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
