24 hours in pictures, 17 March 2021

Amabutho (Zulu regiments) make their way to the mortuary to receive the body of King Goodwill Zwelithini from in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal on March 17, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness. His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight. The intimate ceremony, to be conducted behind closed doors at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal residence, is referred to as a “planting” rather than a burial. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)