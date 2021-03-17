24 hours in pictures, 17 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
Amabutho (Zulu regiments) form a guard of honour as they escort a hearse carrying the body of King Goodwill Zwelithini from a mortuary in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal on March 17, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.
His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight.
The intimate ceremony, to be conducted behind closed doors at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal residence, is referred to as a “planting” rather than a burial. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Amabutho (Zulu regiments) make their way to the mortuary to receive the body of King Goodwill Zwelithini from in Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal on March 17, 2021. – King Goodwill Zwelithini died on March 12, 2021 in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.
Friends and student at Artist In Revolution commemoration in remembverance of the late Mthokozisi Ntumba who was shot by police during a student protest in the past week in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 17 March 2021. Picture Nigel Sibanda
VisualArtist Ayanda Mabulu at the Artist In Revolution commemoration in remembverance of the late Mthokozisi Ntumba who was shot by police during a student protest in the past week in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 17 March 2021. Picture Nigel Sibanda
Protestors outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where the police officers that were arrested in connection with the death of Mthokoziisi Ntumba appeared, 17 March 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
The police officers that were arrested in connection with the death of Mthokoziisi Ntumba at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 17 March 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Clergy members attend St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on March 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Men ride a scooter past a burning barricade in Yangon on March 17, 2021, as security forces continued a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. (Photo by STR / AFP)
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 17: The exterior of a massage parlor where three women were shot and killed is seen on March 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested after a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead on Tuesday night, including six Asian women. Long, who is now in custody, reportedly made reference to a “sex addiction” in conversations with investigators. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, greets a member of the 69th Infantry Division, nicknamed the “fighting 69th, before the start of a St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on March 17, 2021 in New York City. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, held Mass in honor of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of the archdiocese. The traditional St. Patrick’s Day festivities in NYC were cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Sen. John Cornyn (R) (R-TX) arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the Equality Act, focusing on LGBTQ rights. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (C) participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Martin in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Vice President Harris hosted the Irish Prime to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Medical personnel attend to a patient at the Enfermera Isabel Zendal new emergency hospital in Madrid on March 17, 2021. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin delivers a speech during a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Shoah at the Judenplatz in Vienna on March 17, 2021. – The Israeli President is on a one-day visit to Austria as part of his tour of European countries. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Jockeys Paul Townend (L) riding Chacun Pour Soi and Aidan Coleman (C) riding Put The Kettle On jump the last fence of The Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 17, 2021 in Cheltenham. (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP)
Guests in the presence of Israel’s president attend a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Shoah at the Judenplatz in Vienna on March 17, 2021. – The Israeli President is on a one-day visit to Austria as part of his tour of European countries. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
US President Joe Biden. Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
The stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is illuminated in green to mark St. Patrick’s Day in Bangkok on March 17, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Protesters test out a large slingshot weapon in Yangon on March 17, 2021, as security forces continued a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Italy’s Sofia Goggia celebrates with her team during the trophy ceremony after receiving the overall Cristal Globe of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup for the Women’s Downhill, in Lenzerheide, on March 17, 2021. – The Women’s Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lenzerheide was cancelled on March 17, 2021 due to heavy snowfalls. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
