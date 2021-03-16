24 hours in pictures, 16 March 2021

6/20

An Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) archaeologist shows recently-discovered ancient coins from the Bar Kochba Jewish revolt period dating back to 132–136 CE, unearthed from an area in the Judean Desert, and displayed at the IAA’s Dead Sea conservation laboratory in Jerusalem, on March 16, 2021. – Israel described the find, which includes a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and basket it described as the oldest in the world, at over 10,000 years, as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. The fragments, found following a survey in a desert area spanning southern Israel and the occupied West Bank, include passages in Greek from the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets including the books of Zechariah and Nahum, the IAA said. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)