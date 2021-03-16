Multimedia 16.3.2021 05:48 pm

24 hours in pictures, 16 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

News in pictures

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 15 March 2021 15.3.2021
PICTURES & VIDEO: Dancers protest at National Arts Council 15.3.2021
48 hours in pictures, 14 March 2021 14.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen

Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks

today in print

Read Today's edition