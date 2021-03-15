24 hours in pictures, 15 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
A memorial to French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is pictured at the Casone Square in his birth city of Ajaccio, Corsica, on March 15, 2021. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)
Protestors, one wearing a mask depicting Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, assemble in Parliament square to demonstrate against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, being debated in Parliament in London on March 15, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
A masked demonstrator holds a flaming tire during clashes between anti-government protesters in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Najaf on March 15, 2021. (Photo by Ali NAJAFI / AFP)
People leave a polling station setup in the music venue Poppodium 013 after casting their vote for Netherlands’ Parliamentary elections in Tilburg on March 15, 2021. (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR / ANP / AFP)
A picture taken on March 15, 2021 shows a man walking in “Piazza Vecchia” (Old Square) in the “Citta Alta” of Bergamo as three-quarters of Italians entered a strict lockdown as the government put in place restrictive measures to fight the rise of COVID-19 infections. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Pedestrians and traffic make their way across an intersection in Manhattan, New York, on March 15, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
Protesters wave flags of the Syrian opposition during a demonstration in Syria’s rebel-held city of Idlib on March 15, 2021, marking ten years since the nationwide anti-government protests that sparked the country’s devastating civil war. – In the jihadist-dominated stronghold’s main city, crowds marched down the street, some waving the opposition’s three-star flag, or holding up images of those killed during the conflict. Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions of Syrians inside the country and abroad. Idlib, whose 2.9 inhabitants have been protected by a ceasefire since March 2020, is one of the few key areas still holding out against the Damascus government. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
Wits students and youth political organisations provoke police at the corner of Hoofd and Melles streets in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 15 March 2021. Police used water cannons to disperse students as part of the national shutdown over student finances. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
Iraqi Mandaeans pray during a ritual on the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad on March 15, 2021. – Mandaeans traditionally speak a variety of Aramaic, the language of Christ. They call Adam their prophet and revere John the Baptist — “saba” is Aramaic for baptise, “manda” means knowledge. They trace their roots to pre-Christian times and some scholars believe the sect was a heretical branch of Judaism that spread south through the land of the two rivers, or Mesopotamia, in the second century AD (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 14: Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini talks to the fans after winning the Big Ten Basketball Championship over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LANDOVER, MARYLAND – MARCH 15: Employees of United Parcel Service (UPS) wait for the arrival of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at a UPS facility that is delivering vaccines to Washington, DC, and Maryland areas March 15, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with UPS employees for a tour and heard about how UPS is transporting vaccines and how the supply chain works. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Wits students and youth political organisations provoke police at the corner of Hoofd and Melles streets in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 15 March 2021. Police used water cannons to disperse students as part of the national shutdown over student finances. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
Wits students and youth political organisations provoke police at the corner of Hoofd and Melles streets in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 15 March 2021. Police used water cannons to disperse students as part of the national shutdown over student finances. Picture; Nigel Sibanda
LANDOVER, MARYLAND – MARCH 15: A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver leaves with his truck from a UPS facility that is delivering vaccines to Washington, DC, and Maryland areas March 15, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with UPS employees for a tour and heard about how UPS is transporting vaccines and how the supply chain works. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Dancer Darryl Coetzee, from Demolition Squad, performs with other dancers as they unite in protest, 15 March 2021, in Newtown, demanding answers from the National Arts Council to questions on funding irregularities which was meant to rescue the arts sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Soweto Skeleton Movers join dancers as they unite in protest, 15 March 2021, in Newtown, demanding answers from the National Arts Council to questions on funding irregularities which was meant to rescue the arts sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Dancer Tina Kapp, from Oriental Fire, joins other dancers as they unite in protest, 15 March 2021, in Newtown, demanding answers from the National Arts Council to questions on funding irregularities which was meant to rescue the arts sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Caretaker, Thabo Sebyeng shows MPL and Shadow MEC for Education in Gauteng, Khume Ramulifho problems at the new Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa, 15 March 2021. He was conducting an oversight visit of the overcrowded temporary school and also the new building that is cannot be occupied due to it being buillt above the sewer system. The new buildings cost over R86 million and due to neglect will need more to be allocated to the project. Picture: Neil McCartney
MPL and Shadow MEC for Education in Gauteng, Khume Ramulifho at the temporary Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa, 15 March 2021. He was conducting an oversight visit of the overcrowded temporary school and also the new building that is cannot be occupied due to it being buillt above the sewer system. The new buildings cost over R86 million and due to neglect will need more to be allocated to the project. Picture: Neil McCartney
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Pretoria Station where he launched the Gauteng leg of the joint community security project, 15 March 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
