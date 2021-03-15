24 hours in pictures, 15 March 2021

7/20

Protesters wave flags of the Syrian opposition during a demonstration in Syria’s rebel-held city of Idlib on March 15, 2021, marking ten years since the nationwide anti-government protests that sparked the country’s devastating civil war. – In the jihadist-dominated stronghold’s main city, crowds marched down the street, some waving the opposition’s three-star flag, or holding up images of those killed during the conflict. Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions of Syrians inside the country and abroad. Idlib, whose 2.9 inhabitants have been protected by a ceasefire since March 2020, is one of the few key areas still holding out against the Damascus government. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)