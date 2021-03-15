Multimedia 15.3.2021 04:59 pm

PICTURES: Dancers protest at National Arts Council

Artists have united in solidarity behind a group demanding answers from the Nationals Arts Council (NAC).

Since Wednesday March 3, several artists have been sitting-in at the NAC offices in Newtown, demanding answers to questions on funding irregularities connected to the Presidential Economic Stimulus Package meant to help the art sector through Covid-19 pandemic.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 15 March 2021 15.3.2021
48 hours in pictures, 14 March 2021 14.3.2021
24 hours in pictures, 12 March 2021 12.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding extended to Wednesday, Eskom announces

Covid-19 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines touchdown in SA

today in print

Read Today's edition