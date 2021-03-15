PICTURES: Dancers protest at National Arts Council

Since Wednesday March 3, several artists have been sitting-in at the NAC offices in Newtown, demanding answers to questions on funding irregularities connected to the Presidential Economic Stimulus Package meant to help the art sector through Covid-19 pandemic.

